Gelant, Fourie start as Stormers name experienced team for top-of-the-table Leinster clash

Stormers coach John Dobson has made three changes to his starting line-up to face Leinster in a table-topping United Rugby Championship clash in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Stormers, who beat Glasgow Warriors 32-7 last week to move into second spot on the URC log, are eyeing an eighth consecutive home win.

Warrick Gelant starts at fullback, with Damian Willemse shifting to inside centre in place of Rikus Pretorius, who is ruled out due to concussion.

Flanker Deon Fourie also returns from injury to take his place on the side of the scrum, while the only other change to the starting line-up sees JJ Kotze at hooker in place of the injured Scarra Ntubeni, with Cheetahs loanee Wilmar Arnoldi set to make his Stormers debut from the bench.

Also amongst the replacements is experienced centre Juan de Jongh, who is one of four players in the match-day squad with over 100 Stormers caps.

Dobson said he was looking forward to the challenge against the log-leaders.



"This should be a great occasion for a number of reasons, with the top two teams on the standings taking each other on at Cape Town Stadium.

"This is a crucial game for both teams with the play-offs getting closer and we are expecting an intense game."

Leinster, who have sent a second-string outfit to South Africa, did well in a 28-23 loss to the Sharks in Durban last weekend.

"We know Leinster's pedigree and saw how competitive they were last week, so we are looking forward to measuring ourselves against them.

"We will have to be accurate and clinical in all that we do for the full 80 minutes, which is a challenge that the team is embracing," Dobson added.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 18:15.

Stormers team: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain) Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Ben-Jason Dixon, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Juan de Jongh



