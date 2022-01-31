United Rugby Championship

Gelant to choose France over Stormers?

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
Warrick Gelant. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant is reportedly on the wish list of French club Racing 92.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that Western Province and the Stormers have been struggling since late last year to extend the 26-year-old's contract which ends in June this year.

The report added that Springbok Trevor Nyakane's presence at Racing 92 strengthens the prospects of Gelant moving there.

With the Stormers intent on playing Damian Willemse at fullback, Gelant has had to be content with a spot on the bench in recent weeks.

He was in fine form when he came off the bench to help the Stormers sneak a 22-22 draw against the Sharks in Durban at the weekend.

However, not being picked in the starting team could play a role in Gelant's decision to extend his contract in the Cape.

Meanwhile, the report added that Springbok utility Curwin Bosch was likely to remain at the Sharks.

Racing 92 were also interested in Bosch’s services but it appears as though he will stay put.

Bosch's absence in the Sharks line-ups has been conspicuous in recent times, but he is believed to be injured.

