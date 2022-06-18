Gio Aplon on why SA teams jacked-up URC pressure at home: 'Their pride took a knock'

Former Springbok outside back Gio Aplon said SA's hurt pride at the start of the United Rugby Championship played a big role in them rallying at home.

The SA teams only dropped two home matches, something the Bulls and Stormers capitalised on to get on a winning run.

The Bulls and the Stormers didn't lose to European opposition at home and will be contesting the final at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

South African teams saying their pride taking a knock was one of the reasons they owned the back-end of the United Rugby Championship, says former Springbok outside back Gio Aplon.

South Africa's home dominance was such that they only lost two out of more than 20 games in SA, with the team that didn't lose at home to European opposition being the ones contesting Saturday's final.

That honour falls to the Stormers and the Bulls, who blanked all European comers on their way to the unexpected but now the most anticipated domestic rugby final in 12 years.

Aplon, who has featured for both teams in his long career, said the SA teams may have taken the criticism from Europe personally and translated it into something workable for them.

"We'd come out of a long season and straight into another one, not knowing what to expect while they were well prepared," Aplon said.

"They got us at a low point and then made comparisons as to what the SA teams bring to the tournament.

"As South Africans, we take pride in our rugby and when it was their turn to come to SA, we had a chance to show them what we're all about.

"Our pride was hurt and every SA team pitched up at home. They picked on our pride when they questioned the value of SA teams in the tournament.

"In the home leg, the SA sides showed what rugby means to them and why they belong in the tournament."

Aplon, who represented the Springboks 17 times between 2010 and 2012, highlighted how the SA sides turned their seasons around after indifferent starts.

The going was tough for the SA sides at the start, but the finish is what matters. That the final is taking place in Cape Town is something that warmed Aplon's heart.

"What makes this one unique is that our teams struggled at the start of the season," Aplon said.

"So to have two South African teams in the final and playing in Cape Town is tremendous. There's no other way to say it.

"It's a fairy-tale that also underscores the depth of SA rugby and the talent that is available in SA while the bulk of the players are still overseas.

"The Stormers have played well and probably been the form team while the Bulls have bounced back magnificently.

With both teams in the final, there's a fair argument to be made that SA rugby is indeed in decent health."



