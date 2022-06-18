United Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

Gio Aplon on why SA teams jacked-up URC pressure at home: 'Their pride took a knock'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fans during at the Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Fans during at the Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
  • Former Springbok outside back Gio Aplon said SA's hurt pride at the start of the United Rugby Championship played a big role in them rallying at home.
  • The SA teams only dropped two home matches, something the Bulls and Stormers capitalised on to get on a winning run.
  • The Bulls and the Stormers didn't lose to European opposition at home and will be contesting the final at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

South African teams saying their pride taking a knock was one of the reasons they owned the back-end of the United Rugby Championship, says former Springbok outside back Gio Aplon.

South Africa's home dominance was such that they only lost two out of more than 20 games in SA, with the team that didn't lose at home to European opposition being the ones contesting Saturday's final.

That honour falls to the Stormers and the Bulls, who blanked all European comers on their way to the unexpected but now the most anticipated domestic rugby final in 12 years.

READ | Nick Mallett | More to this weekend than simply SA's dream URC final

Aplon, who has featured for both teams in his long career, said the SA teams may have taken the criticism from Europe personally and translated it into something workable for them.

"We'd come out of a long season and straight into another one, not knowing what to expect while they were well prepared," Aplon said.

"They got us at a low point and then made comparisons as to what the SA teams bring to the tournament.

"As South Africans, we take pride in our rugby and when it was their turn to come to SA, we had a chance to show them what we're all about.

"Our pride was hurt and every SA team pitched up at home. They picked on our pride when they questioned the value of SA teams in the tournament.

"In the home leg, the SA sides showed what rugby means to them and why they belong in the tournament."

Aplon, who represented the Springboks 17 times between 2010 and 2012, highlighted how the SA sides turned their seasons around after indifferent starts.

The going was tough for the SA sides at the start, but the finish is what matters. That the final is taking place in Cape Town is something that warmed Aplon's heart.

ALSO READ | URC final: 'Been there' Stander adds clout to TV coverage

"What makes this one unique is that our teams struggled at the start of the season," Aplon said.

"So to have two South African teams in the final and playing in Cape Town is tremendous. There's no other way to say it.

"It's a fairy-tale that also underscores the depth of SA rugby and the talent that is available in SA while the bulk of the players are still overseas.

"The Stormers have played well and probably been the form team while the Bulls have bounced back magnificently.

With both teams in the final, there's a fair argument to be made that SA rugby is indeed in decent health."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullsstormersunited rugby championshipcape townrugby
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 11 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 17
Ulster
Ulster 15
Fri 10 Jun 22
Leinster
Leinster 26
Vodacom Bulls
Vodacom Bulls 27
Sat 04 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 28
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 17
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
18
13
67
Team Logo
2. Stormers
18
12
61
Team Logo
3. Ulster Rugby
18
12
59
Team Logo
4. Bulls
18
11
58
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo