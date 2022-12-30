Goosen at 15, Smith starts at flyhalf as Bulls face Bok-heavy Sharks

The Bulls have added three new faces to the match-day 23 as they prepare for a stern New Year's Eve test against the Sharks in Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter in Durban.



Simphiwe Matanzima will start at loose-head prop supported by Johan Grobbelaar and Mornay Smith in the front row, while the second and back row remains the same as the one that lost against the Stormers 37-27 in last week's URC game.

Springbok speedster, Canan Moodie will start at right wing with Harold Vorster and Cornal Hendricks pairing up at inside and outside centre, respectively

Chris Smith starts at flyhalf and at the back, Bernard van der Linde slots in at scrumhalf with Embrose Papier moving to the impact squad.

Springbok duo Johan Goosen and Kurt-Lee Arendse will run out at left wing and fullback, respectively.

Hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels and utility back David Kriel complete the list of new faces in Jake White's starting XV.

Director of Rugby White said the fixture is not a do-or-die but an opportunity to register another good performance in the competition.

"Looking at their team, it is easy to see why they are the strongest provincial team in the competition," said White in a press release.

"We are going to play against nine Springboks, we did it in Cape Town last season again the SA A side when nobody gave us a chance. Again, the uniqueness of this competition is that anybody can beat anybody, whether you are 11th on the log playing the top-ranked side, you can still get the result.

"We are going there to give it our full go. We have to play the best rugby to give us the best possible opportunity to get into the playoffs and everybody knows that if you play good rugby in the final few weeks of the competition, you have a good chance at winning the tournament."

Kick-off is at 16:45.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Yaw Penxe

Bulls

15 Johan Goosen, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Bernard van der Linde, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marco Van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje (captain), 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Sebastian Lombard, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Lionel Mapoe, 23 David Kriel