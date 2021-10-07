Gqoboka reiterates Bulls' party line about refs: 'Complaining won't change anything'

Star Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka has reiterated Jake White's point that there's no use complaining about their refereeing struggles in the URC.

The 31-year-old Bok loosehead noted that it's simply a case of adapting to interpretations as best and quickly as possible.

While he doesn't use it as an excuse, he says the picture will change when European sides come to play in South Africa.

Influential Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka has echoed Jake White's sentiments that they'll simply have to adapt or die if they are to cure their refereeing woes in the northern hemisphere.



Officiating is squarely in the spotlight after South Africa's first two rounds in the new United Rugby Championship, with the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers all at various stages noting publicly that they've experienced challenges.

It's understood that behind the scenes the debates have, however, been more vociferous.

Gqoboka reiterated that there's no point attempting to complain.

READ | Winless Stormers learning Northern Hemisphere referee leanings

"There are a few things that need to be taken into consideration when looking at our first two matches,” said Bok loosehead Gqoboka, who had an encouraging first foray in the tournament against Connacht last weekend.



"First, we need to adjust because the conditions are different, the tempo at which they play is very different and they are accurate in executing what they want to execute in these conditions because they are used to them.

"We need to learn quickly, adjust quickly and adapt to the conditions. We are focusing on ourselves and working on how we are going to improve, keep analysing the opposition more and keep learning and growing."

An increasingly cumbersome and complicated rule-book will invariably continue to force referees to rely on their own interpretations, which also appears to have become regionally-based too.

It's a reality Gqoboka has also picked up on.

"I will make an example that in Europe there is something called breaking the glass," he said.



"In the line-out you can jump over whereas in SA you are not allowed to jump over but you must jump straight up when contesting the line-out.

"There are small differences when it comes to refereeing but that's not going change because we are complaining. We have to analyse and adapt as quickly as possible."

The 31-year-old front rower is clearly on the same page as his director of rugby in terms of cultivating a culture of excellence that would see the Bulls being able to be successful at any venue.

But such is the reality of differing conditions that it can't be denied that the SA teams could come more into their own once overseas opposition come to Africa.

Gqoboka, rightly, argues that it's a recipe that worked well for the Cheetahs in the PRO14.

"I think what we have seen in the past with teams playing the Cheetahs and the Kings, it’s going to be different for them as well coming into these hot conditions and playing at altitude,” said Gqoboka.



“It will have an impact on them as well. But it is not what we are relying on. We are not going to rely on altitude to help us.



"As professionals, how we play and how we execute things should get us the wins and not the other things even though they will have an impact."

The Bulls take on Cardiff Blues on Saturday at 20:35 and name their team on Friday.



