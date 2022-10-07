Gutsy Lions conjure up moments of brilliance to topple Edinburgh and end tour unbeaten

During their glory years between 2015 and 2018 in Super Rugby, the Lions were known as masters of taking initiative.



Four years later, as competitors in the northern hemisphere, they're rapidly morphing into the kings of the counterattack, an outfit increasingly become more comfortable closing out matches where they aren't on the front foot.

That trait was showcased in all its glory on Friday night as Ivan van Rooyen's troops concluded an outstanding URC tour with a thrilling 22-19 victory over Edinburgh at the DAM Stadium.

RECAP | URC - Edinburgh v Lions

The triumph means they return to South Africa unbeaten in all three of their matches.

For a significant chunk of an enthralling if somewhat flawed contest, the hosts - with a superior international pedigree - seemed primed to finally subdue their nuggety opponents, only for the Lions to somehow conjure up a piece of thoroughly unexpected magic.

Inspired by two magnificent enforcers in the loose trio, Francke Horn and Ruan Venter, the Lions were nerveless in continuing to employ a defensive pattern based more on tackling commitment than structure.

In fact, Edinburgh were able to regularly win decent field position by exploiting the Lions' lack of organisation though it was only really when the barnstorming No 8 Viliame Mata - who was at the heart of the maul that opened the scoring - powerful break from close range allowed the ball to move down the line for the prolific Darcy Graham to score in the right corner.

The rest of the time, the Lions were content to soak up the pressure and then go for the strike, be it on defence or attack.

The fact that they were able to enforce three more turnovers than the hosts told a story.

More importantly, with mere scraps of possession and territory - those to metrics were at a lowly 45% and 44% - the Lions kept themselves in the hunt.

Andries Coetzee's opener late in the first half was down to the Lions first and only sustained period of pressure on attack, Marius Louw crucially punching the hole that created the momentum for some quick ruck ball and a fine pass from Sanele Nohamba.

Junior Springbok star Henco van Wyk, who's emerging as a decent defensive organiser, replied to Graham's try with a sublime moment of individual brilliance, keeping his balance brilliantly after not being held in the initial tackle on him and then wriggling his way through to go over untouched.

But that seemed to have been undermined moments later when the Lions botched a kick-off, allowing Argentinian star Emiliano Boffelli to brilliantly grab the ball in the air and pave the way for replacement Ben Muncaster to reply almost immediately.

Again, the Lions wouldn't lie down.

After forcing a penalty, a fine carry from substitute Emmanuel Tshituka and some nifty service from fellow bench-warmer Morne van den Berg saw the outstanding Horn level the scores.

Then came the defining moment of the match.

With Edinburgh on the prowl, Van Wyk's robust pressing saw the hosts spill the ball, the midfielder kicking it forward for a footrace between Louw and Graham.

The latter got there first, but was so isolated it was almost inevitable that he'd be pinged for holding on.

Gianni Lombard, after a nightmarish first 40 kicking off the tee in a howling wind, nailed the penalty for a lead which took all of 75 minutes.

After that, it was merely a case of the Lions managing the last few minutes.

Point scorers:

Edinburgh - 19 (5)

Tries: Viliame Mata, Darcy Graham, Ben Muncaster

Conversions: Blair Kinghorn, Emiliano Boffelli

Lions - 22 (5)

Tries: Andries Coetzee, Henco van Wyk, Francke Horn

Conversions: Gianni Lombard (2)

Penalty: Lombard



