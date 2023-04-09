Gutsy Lions reminded of a specific Super Rugby lesson after disappointing European exit

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen believes SA teams, as was the case in Super Rugby, in future need to try and avoid away knockout matches for success in Europe once they are able to.

He noted that his players were really disappointed after a 21-31 Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to Glasgow because they were in contention throughout, an assertion backed up by stats.

Van Rooyen says his troops are also becoming better at adapting quicker during matches too.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen believes that South Africa's franchises - once they are officially allowed to do so - should actively aim for home play-offs in the European Champions and Challenge Cups in future.

On a bleak weekend, the men from Ellis Park as well as the Stormers and Sharks all lost their respective quarter-finals though it must be taken into account that none of them were able to stake a claim for hosting those matches because the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), the custodians of the two tournaments, have ruled that until SA Rugby doesn't become a fully fledged stakeholder in the URC (which will happen in the latter stages of 2024) their teams must travel overseas for knockouts.

Having been an integral part of the Lions vintages under Johan Ackermann and Swys de Bruin that reached three consecutive Super Rugby finals, Van Rooyen confidently highlighted a common lesson from Saturday night's 21-31 loss to Glasgow in their last eight Challenge Cup clash.

"It's similar lessons to Super Rugby. The moment you reach a playoff, your chances of success are a lot higher if you're playing at home. It's something the Stormers showed us last year already in the URC," he said.



"The margins are so small. We played against an star-studded team and yet we're sitting afterwards feeling that we were really in the game, perhaps even good enough at times to cause an upset.

"The traveling is a challenge, but if you get the logistics [relatively] right like we did this week, you can still find a way to get in a good week of preparation."

Van Rooyen isn't being overly optimistic in stating that his charges felt disappointed by the result because official match statistics prove that the Lions were in contention throughout.

They boasted 60% possession and made almost double the amount of running metres to their opponents, requiring Franco Smith's Glasgow to complete an astonishing 228 tackles.

But they were undone by the 22 missed tackles they made themselves, a sub-standard lineout and 17 turnovers.

The Lions had the misfortune of losing two key players in influential winger Rabz Maxwane and powerhouse young blindsider Ruan Venter to concussion within the first 20 minutes.

Van Rooyen mentioned how Maxwane's instinctive attacking ability and work rate was missed, while Venter is "our chief ball-carrier in terms of getting us momentum".

"Yet it allowed a promising 20-year-old in Ruan Delport to play for 63 minutes and gain some valuable experience in a big game," he said.

Indeed, Delport delivered a composed showing as Venter's replacement, carrying solidly and completing 9 tackles.

Staying within relative touching distance also attested to their steady improvement in game-management, especially after falling 7-21 behind.

"The best learning experience is to be exposed to a game of this magnitude, playing a knockout away from home against high-quality team studded with internationals. I really could see how much this experience meant to the guys," said Van Rooyen.

"One area where we've really improved immensely over the past 6 to 8 weeks is our ability to absorb lessons quicker, fixing on the go and we're starting to do that. That's the different between top-class players and others, the ability to adapt and improve during a game in specific situations."



