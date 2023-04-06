1h ago

Hammer blow for Sharks as they lose Etzebeth for Toulouse Champions Cup quarter-final

Herman Mostert
Eben Etzebeth. (Photo by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)
  • Eben Etzebeth has been ruled out of the Sharks' Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse due to a shoulder injury.
  • The injury is not serious but Etzebeth was not deemed fit enough to board a plane to France on Wednesday.
  • Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse's shoulder injury is more severe and will keep him sidelined for up to 10 weeks.

The Sharks will be without star lock Eben Etzebeth in Saturday's Champions Cup quarter-final away to French giants Toulouse.

The Springbok enforcer suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend's 50-35 last 16 win over Munster in Durban.

News24 has learnt that Etzebeth did not board a place for France with the rest of his Sharks team-mates on Wednesday. However, the injury is not too serious and shouldn't keep Etzebeth sidelined for long.

With young gun Emile van Heerden also injured, Sharks mentor Neil Powell is likely to move Vincent Tshituka to lock to partner Gerbrand Grobler in the second row. Tshituka, normally a loose forward, moved to lock last week when Etzebeth left the field.

With the Sharks also without the injured Le Roux Roets, Reniel Hugo is likely to provide lock cover on the bench.

While Etzebeth's injury looks unlikely to be long-term, there is more concern over scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, who also injured his shoulder against Munster.

The Bok scrumhalf has gone under the knife and is ruled out for up to 10 weeks.

Fellow Springbok Grant Williams is expected to start in his place against Toulouse, with Cameron Wright providing cover off the bench.

The Sharks team will be named on Friday, with Saturday's clash at the Stade Ernest Wallon kicking off at 16:00.


