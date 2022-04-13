He is working on perfecting his craft: Stedman Gans' adoring words for team-mate Kurt-Lee Arendse

Stedman Gans and Kurt-Lee Arendse were key players in Jake White's Bulls revival.

The pair - playing at centre and wing respectively - were everything that was good about Loftus as the Bulls did a domestic sweep of trophies.

Gans may be shy on game time in the URC, but believes Arendse's mentality is part of why he is in fine form.

Bulls centre Stedman Gans did not hesitate when speaking about his fellow team-mate and in-form fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Gans and Arendse were part of the Bulls' early resurgence in domestic rugby after the arrival of Jake White at the Bulls in 2020.

They were in lockstep with everything that was good about the Bulls winning Rainbow Cup SA and back-to-back Currie Cup trophies.

At the time, Gans operated as a devastating outside centre, while Arendse was still warming up to 15s in the No 11 jumper.

The two have since been separated, however, they both continue to give effusively of their talents. Arendse is showing how comfortable he can be as a fullback, mixing strong defence with positional awareness to his neat, not to mention shrewd stepping.

Gans, on the other hand, has been part of strong Bulls performances in the Currie Cup.

Who better, then, to give some insight into Arendse than Gans?

"First of all, he's a very hard worker, and mentally very tough," Gans told reporters on Wednesday.

"Coach Jake moved him to 15 and he's performing very well in that position."

Arendse was recently named SA's United Rugby Championship (URC) player of the month for March after a string of masterful performances.

"He worked a lot on those [15s] skills and perfecting that craft and he's got natural ability and talent that a lot of guys don't have and he's been very good for us.

"He's going to go far. His mentality and work rate are in the right place. He understands the position and it suits his game well," Gans said.