Henco van Wyk shredded defences as junior, but really wants to be an Am-like defence genius

Henco van Wyk shredded defences as a junior player, but the rising Lions star is now focused on emulating Lukhanyo Am in making his team's marking watertight.

Bok legend and Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie has taken note and is clearly keen on developing the 21-year-old, who's already a promising organiser.

But his try against Edinburgh was also a timely reminder that his attacking instincts remain intact.

Henco van Wyk's sublime and ultimately match-winning try for the Lions in last weekend's thrilling win over Edinburgh might've reinforced his reputation as one of South African rugby's most exciting attacking talents.

Yet while he roasted a myriad defenders with weaving and powerful runs at junior level for Monument and the Baby Boks, the 21-year-old is very clear that he wants to become an all-round baller.

In other words, Van Wyk wants to emulate Springbok ace Lukhanyo Am.

For all Am's gifts as a playmaker, his real art remains an almost freakishly effective defensive organiser, the skill that's nowadays valued more at international level than creativity.

Van Wyk is already showcasing that in abundance, not only boasting an outstanding 96% tackle success rate but winning two turnovers and showing a penchant for useful positioning when he and his teammates need to mark opponents.

"The No 13 jersey has really become a position where defending is paramount, particularly in terms of organisation," said the youngster hailing from Rustenburg.

"It's definitely an aspect of my game that I pride myself on. I've also learnt that much of that defending comes from the heart, but yeah, from a technical perspective I don't think you can get away playing there if you're not into that aspect."

READ | Even 'Bone Collector' is skating on thin ice at Lions: 'Days of reputation picks are gone'

Sitting next to the smiling rookie was the man who arguably revolutionised the role of an outside centre on defence, Bok legend and Lions assistant Jaque Fourie, who's taken pride in turning his protégé into a fearless, calm and canny operator.

"Defence is something we've really worked hard with him on. But let's not forget his attacking abilities, which are top-class too," he said.

"Henco is just such an all-round player. We saw it when he moved to wing against Cardiff. He's always been an excellent defender. It's now just a case of keeping it going and developing it further."

Saturday's URC meeting with Irish giants Ulster at Ellis Park certainly will represent a new chapter in his growth.

Given his pedigree at junior level and burgeoning reputation as a senior, Van Wyk is also being named in the same breath as Stormers sensation Sacha Mngomezulu, even though he's not being courted by a certain Eddie Jones.

Teams: Lions 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Quan Horn, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Ruan Venter, 6 Emmanuel Tshituka, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (captain), 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 JP Smith Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 20 Sbu Sangweni, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Jordan Hendrikse, 23 Zander du Plessis Ulster 15 Michael Lowry, 14 Rob Baloucoune, 13 Luke Marshall, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Rob Lyttle, 10 Billy Burns, 9 John Cooney, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Marcus Rea, 6 Dave McCann, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Alan O'Connor, 3 Gareth Milasinovich, 2 Rob Herring, 1 Eric O'Sullivan Substitutes: 16 John Andrew, 17 Callum Andrew, 18 Tom O'Toole, 19 Cormac Izuchukwu, 20 Nick Timoney, 21 Nathan Doak, 22 Stewart Moore, 23 Ethan McIlroy

But he's not paying too much attention to the hype.

"It's a dream for me to become a Springbok," said Van Wyk."I'm going to give it a crack. I'm going to give it my all. It has been my dream since I started playing rugby, but I can't make a decision now about the future or what it holds.

"If you feel pressure from the outside, it will go to your head.

"I'm not thinking about anything like playing for South Africa now. I'm with the Lions and I'm trying to give my best to the team at every chance."

Kick-off is at 14:00 on Saturday.



