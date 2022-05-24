United Rugby Championship

1h ago

High-flying Stormers land Springbok hooker on three-year deal

Lloyd Burnard
Joseph Dweba. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Joseph Dweba. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Stormers, South Africa's best performing side in the United Rugby Championship this season, have landed a major signing in the form of Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba. 

The 26-year-old will join on a three-year deal and makes the move from French Top14 outfit Bordeaux-Begles, where he has spent the last two years. 

His contract with the Stormers will begin in July.                               

A former SA Schools and Junior Springbok, Dweba made a name for himself at the Cheetahs and eventually earned his Springbok debut against Argentina last year having also featured prominently for South Africa A in their win against the British and Irish Lions at DHL Stadium.     

"This is a very exciting time for me and my family, it is great to be home and playing my rugby for the Stormers," said Dweba in a statement.

"The team has played some top rugby this season and I can't wait to get stuck in as we take on the United Rugby Championship and Heineken Champions Cup next season."

Stormers coach John Dobson was excited by the acquisition.

"Joseph is an all-action performer who will fit in really well and suit the style of rugby that we have been playing," he said.

"We want to see him grow his game further and help us take things to the next level going forward in what is an exciting future here for our team."

The Stormers are next in action when they host Edinburgh in the quarter-finals of the URC on Saturday, 4 June. 

Kick-off is at 19:00. 

 
