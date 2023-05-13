High-flying Stormers show 2022 URC title was no fluke as final looms: 'It's an incredible feeling'

Stormers coach John Dobson was emotional after his side secured their spot in the 2022/23 URC final on Saturday.

Stormers coach John Dobson was emotional after his side reached their second URC final in as many years on Saturday, revealing it had been a source of motivation to his side all campaign to prove their title-winning season in 2021/22 was no fluke.

The defending champions beat Ireland's Connacht 43-25 in front of 47 000 spectators at a windy Cape Town Stadium, overcoming a shaky start that saw them slip to an 8-0 deficit.

As was the case in last weekend's quarter-final victory over the Bulls, Manie Libbok was again instrumental to the Stormers' success, scoring two tries on the day for a personal haul of 23 points.

The Stormers will now play against one of Leinster or Munster in the tournament final in two weekends, but regardless of who that opposition is, Dobson ensures that his side will be up for the fight.

"It's a little bit emotional, to be honest," said Dobson when asked what back-to-back URC finals meant to him.

"Our big fear throughout the year was to prove that we belonged and that last season wasn't a fluke. I think if you had said we would go to the final again this season ... it would have been difficult to believe.

"It's an incredible feeling for us. To have made two finals is so special. It's emotional, but in a nice way."

With skipper Steven Kitshoff on his way to Ulster at the end of the current season, Saturday was also a massive day for him, knowing that this could be his final match in front of his home crowd.

"It's absolutely amazing. Getting 47 000 people into the stadium is incredible, and you can feel the atmosphere whenever there is something happening," he said.

"It wasn't the greatest weather for rugby, but it was amazing that the faithful came out to show their support."

Both Dobson and Libbok acknowledged that the wind had made kicking incredibly difficult on the day, but ultimately, the Stormers turned it on when it mattered most and scored some sparkling tries on their way to what was a comfortable win in the end.

"It's a source of pride. When you look at us being the only South African team in the semi-finals with three Irish teams, that is very special," Dobson added.

"And we want to do something special in two weeks, whether it is here (Cape Town) or there (Dublin). I promise you that if we go to the Aviva, we are not rolling over. I give you my word that it is going to be a proper game of rugby."

Regardless of what happens in that match, the Stormers have solidified their status as South Africa's premier franchise.

"When we sat down at the end of Covid and spoke about what we wanted to do at the Stormers, I didn't think we'd be getting over 45 000 fans in for a game against Connacht this quickly," said Dobson.

"The whole mission this year was to make Cape Town smile, and it's all about what we're trying to build. We know what rugby in the Western Cape looks like and what it means to people.

"We're aware that next year some of the other unions will go and spend a lot of money and get some big names, but we'll keep fighting and keep making Cape Town smile. That's our whole mission."