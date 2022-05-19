Home QF carrot dangles for Sharks in Belfast: 'We've got more responsibility than just for ourselves'

Sharks coach Sean Everitt says they are motivated to win their United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster.

The Sharks have already qualified for the quarter-finals, but success in Belfast on Friday will lead to a home quarter-final for the Durban side.

Everitt said they needed to play smart rugby to get past the difficult Northern Irish side.

The Sharks' storied and unflattering Super Rugby quarter-final record has made it imperative that they see off Ulster when they meet in their United Rugby Championship fixture in Belfast on Friday.

When quarter-finals were introduced in Super Rugby in 2015, the Sharks were not able to host one, but also fell at that hurdle for four consecutive seasons.

Sean Everitt's charges are currently third on the URC log with 56 points, from where a win will ensure they'll have a playoff at Kings Park.

The Sharks' abysmal away playoff record is something that's not far from Everitt's mind, making conquest of the Ulstermen more important.

Everitt said the players understand the responsibility of bringing back a home play-off for rugby starved fans in Durban.

URC log standings

"We've got more responsibility than just for ourselves. We want to play in front of our families and friends," Everitt said.

"We've had an amazing time with the Festivity Day, that went down well and we'd love to do that again.

"The players do want to play a knockout game at home because that'll be a massive advantage.

The Sharks, Bulls and Stormers are all in playoff position, but respective wins in their matches will ensure Kings Park, Loftus Versfeld and the Cape Town Stadium will be busy in the first weekend of June.

With Leinster's lead at the top of the log unassailable, the South African teams have every reason to ensure they win their games.

They lose, they're back in Europe for the playoffs, with the Sharks almost likely to head back to Belfast, something Everitt is looking to avoid.

"All the SA teams have been in knockout positions since we returned home and that means we've done well," Everitt said.

"This weekend is no different and there's a lot to play for. Top four guarantees a home quarter-final while a top spot guarantees a home quarter-final and home semi-final.

"There's a lot of motivation in the camp, but we know it's not an easy trip to Northern Ireland. Chances are if things don't go our way from a results perspective, we could be back here."

Everitt said they'll need to be smart and be patient to see off an Ulster side that, like its Irish counterparts, has been difficult to put away.

"We need to be patient with the ball in hand and play the spaces that are available to us," Everitt said.

"We also need to be disciplined, which is something we've been inconsistent with. Our penalty count has gone up recently and that won't win us games.

"It's been a big focus for us because they're a team that plays for penalties and field position."