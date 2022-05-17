United Rugby Championship

Home QF-hunting Ulster know how to beat the Sharks (and SA teams) ... in theory

Heinz Schenk
Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
  • Ulster know exactly how to nullify the Sharks in their crucial URC encounter this weekend ... in theory.
  • Coach Dan McFarland admits the challenge of facing SA sides as well as the competitiveness they've brought to the URC is "exciting".
  • Both teams are vying for an opportunity to host a quarter-final.

Ulster coach Dan McFarland believes the recipe for caging the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) meeting in Belfast on Friday night is an easy one.

The problem is that the actual execution is difficult.

"It's not complicated really, all of them (the SA franchises) test you in the set-piece and to varying degrees in different areas," he said.

"It's not rocket science but it's another level to a lot of the teams in the URC. I think all the northern hemisphere teams have experienced that to some degree this year.

"Their physicality and ball carrying is also right up there."

READ | Sharks secure contract extensions with promising quartet

Ulster certainly have had their fair set of challenges against their South African counterparts, only beating the Lions at home early in the campaign before suffering reverses to the Stormers and Bulls though the tussle with the former was soured by a controversial TMO error.

To McFarland, it's been refreshing.

"It's been brilliant," he said.

"The challenge that we want in terms of the competitive fixtures, when you look at the table and see the games that teams have won and how close everyone is. It's been incredibly competitive.

"The addition of the four South African teams has produced another element and it's certainly made us have a look at the way that we play, particularly against them, and the kind of things that are needed to take on the South African teams."

Sharks touring squad:

Forwards:

Ox Nche, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Thomas du Toit (captain), Khutha Mchunu, Lourens Adriaanse, Kerron van Vuuren, Bongi Mbonambi, Dan Jooste, Ruben van Heerden, Reniel Hugo, Siya Kolisi, Jeandre Labuschagne, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Phepsi Buthelezi, Henco Venter, Hyron Andrews

Backs:

Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Cameron Wright, Curwin Bosch, Boeta Chamberlain, Marius Louw, Lukhanyo Am, Werner Kok, Marnus Potgieter, Makazole Mapimpi, Aphelele Fassi 

The tussle between the Sharks and their Irish hosts is undoubtedly one of the most mouthwatering ones of the final round of regular season action, both sides vying for an opportunity to play a quarter-final at home.

"We've both qualified, we've both qualified for Europe but the prize is a home quarter-final and that is what we're fighting for," said McFarland.

"It will have a huge impact for both teams. For us it is about wanting to play at home in front of our fans. It makes it a very important game and one we are hugely looking forward to."

Kick-off is at 20:35.


