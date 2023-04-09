Massive boost! Roos, Zas set for Stormers return to reignite URC title charge

Stormers head coach John Dobson has revealed that Evan Roos and Leolin Zas will return in the coming weeks from injury.

Dobson says Roos could feature for Western Province in the Currie Cup or make the bench for Stormers next weekend.

Meanwhile, Zas will slowly be reintroduced in the next two weeks.

The Stormers are shifting their focus back to the United Rugby Championship, and head coach John Dobson has revealed that the Cape side will be getting some much-needed reinforcements.

Following their thumping loss to Exeter in the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, the Stormers can now solely turn their attention to defending their URC title.

Stormers entertain Munster (15 April, 18:15 SA time) and Benetton (21 April, 18:30 SA time) in back-to-back home matches to close out the regular season of the URC.

Speaking to reporters after the match with Exeter, the Stormers boss revealed that Evan Roos is on the verge of returning after being sidelined with a knee injury.

The Springbok No 8 hadn't played since January, when he suffered a medial cruciate ligament injury in a match against Ulster.

But the good news is that his knee has healed, and he's returned to the training pitch.

In fact, he might even make his comeback in the upcoming match against Munster but don't expect him to start just yet.

"It's definitely too soon [to start]. He could come off the bench or play in the Currie Cup," said Dobson.

Western Province entertain Cheetahs at Cape Town Stadium ahead of Stormers' clash against Munster.

However, Dobson did hint that Roos could provide some much-needed physicality, which could make all the difference in the upcoming matches.

But wait, there's more.

Leolin Zas, last season's URC top try-scorer, is also close to returning to boost the Stormers' outside backs.

The 27-year-old sustained a minor gluteal muscle tear against Glasgow Warriors in January.

"Evan will be back next week. That's really important to us as we go into the sharp end of the competition," said Dobson.

"Probably two of our biggest game-breakers from last season were Zas and Evan. Having them back for the next few weeks will be good for us," Dobson said.

The Stormers are looking to finish the round-robin stage of the URC on a high note, and with Roos and Zas back in the mix, they just might do it.