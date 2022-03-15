'I am heartbroken': Concussion issues force Stormers lock into early retirement

Stormers lock David Meihuizen has announced his retirement from rugby.



Meihuizen took to social media on Tuesday to break the news, saying his decision comes on the advice of medical specialists.

"Due to circumstances out of my control and the advice of respective specialists, I will be retiring from all forms of rugby," the 24-year-old said on Instagram.

"As a result of having many concussions over the course of my short career, I have been advised to stop playing the game in order to prevent any long-term damage to my brain. I am heartbroken," he added.

Meihuizen made his debut for the Stormers in 2019 in Super Rugby, coming on as a replacement against the Sunwolves.

Despite interest from overseas, he had signed a contract extension with the franchise that would keep him in Cape Town till the end of 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Sport24 in 2021, Meihuizen confirmed that he also had the option of representing Scotland.

"My mother was born in Scotland... my grandfather was in the Scottish army... and they came to South Africa when she was quite young. But because she was born in Scotland, I received a British passport. I think the rules are that it has to be within two generations in order for you to be eligible to play on that side, so I'm not eligible to play for England but I am eligible to play for Scotland. But I am able to go and work in England as well because I don't need a visa."

Despite the heartbreak of his decision, Meihuizen said his health needed to be his first priority.

He also thanked Western Province Rugby "for their faith in me as a player."

Meihuizen was capped 23 times for Western Province and eight times for the Stormers.