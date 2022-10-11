'I'd be grateful for that': Manie Libbok responds to Springbok chatter

As question marks continue to linger over the Springboks' flyhalf options, Stormers general Manie Libbok admitted to still having dreams of playing for the national team, but for the time being, will focus all his energy on the United Rugby Championship (URC).



Injury woes to first-choice Handre Pollard and an out-of-the fold Elton Jantjies necessitated Springbok management to thrust Damian Willemse into the pivot position. Willemse's own untimely injury meant the Boks finished the Rugby Championship campaign with Frans Steyn as the starting 10.

The current situation has triggered a lot of conversation on whether Libbok might get a look heading into the November internationals.

"My focus now is just the Stormers," Libbok told reporters on Monday.

"At the moment, I'm just trying to control what I can control and that's to do my very best for the Stormers and this jersey and that is to put out the best performance for the team," the 25-year-old said.

"Everything else will take care of itself. It's always been and still is my dream to play for the Springboks one day and if the time comes now, I'd be grateful for that."

Libbok was relieved of his kicking duties this past weekend due to a sore knee, and during his media duties, he revealed that he's in a better position now than he was a week ago.

Inside centre Sacha Mngomezulu was tasked with the kicking responsibilities against Zebre this past weekend and returned with 100% from the tee.

"I had a little niggle and the decision not to kick was to make sure I didn't irritate it more. I back Sacha and he did well.

"It's all good now," Libbok confirmed.

The Stormers, currently third on the URC log, will face Ospreys on Friday night at the Liberty Stadium.

Kick-off is at 20:35 (SA time).



