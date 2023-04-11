In-form Papier keeps confidantes close in dealing with Bulls slump: 'They provide the truths'

Bulls halfback Embrose Papier believes the team's recent slump is as much the responsibility of the players as it is the coaches.

The seven-cap Springbok has himself dealt with the pressure by keeping his friends and family close because "they provide one with truths".

Papier's work ethic and focus on basics has been hailed by his coaches and has contributed to his form being superior to some of his teammates.

It's on us too.

Embrose Papier made it emphatically clear on Tuesday that the Bulls' slump - a 10-match winless streak that was at least broken at the weekend - is as much down to the players as the coaching staff.

The majority of discourse on the team's poor form had centred on whether director of rugby Jake White's overall project was showing cracks, while the potential contribution to the malaise from the actual men on the field has gone relatively unnoticed.

But Papier, hailed by assistant coach Russell Winter as one of the hardest working players in the squad, isn't shying away from being accountable.

"It's very important [for us as players to acknowledge our responsibility]. The Bulls are a big union," he said.

"Every player here is out to minimise, perhaps even avoid mistakes. You don't want a situation where you're responsible for dragging the Bulls' name through the mud.

"We try our best, we're really working very hard. Our sense of responsibility is huge currently. We realise we need to be accountable and we do that by going out every Saturday and playing to the best of our abilities.



"We need to work harder."

The Bulls relieved some of the pressure that has been heaped on them with a comfortable 40-3 Currie Cup victory over Griquas last Friday, a result that, at the very least, inspires a bit of confidence that comes with tasting an overdue win.

During the Bulls' losing streak, Papier made a point of continually engaging with his closest confidantes instead of retreating into his shell once results started pouring heat on him and his teammates.

"It's interesting. When things aren't going well on the field, [it does seem that it should affect your personal life a bit too]," said the seven-cap Springbok.

"But I have close friends and family that support me. I try to keep them close because they are the people who will be frank and tell me truths about a situation. There's a lot of value in that.

"I try to stay positive and work hard. That's what keeps me going."

Papier has also managed to keep his own form steady, culminating in a superb performance against Griquas, by - as Winter stated earlier - hammering away weekly at keeping his basics skills strong.

"It's a comforting thought, especially when scrumhalf play is so often associated with making magic happen," said Papier.

"It's important to focus on the basics because I believe that's what brings consistency to your game. If you're consistent, those small flashy things to your game like a snipe or doing something wild almost come more naturally.



"In the end, scrumhalf is a position where the mundane matters, like being an effective and consistent kicker and providing quick service to your ball-carriers."

Papier will have an opportunity to build on his encouraging resurgence when the Bulls take on Zebre in a URC double-header at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 13:00. The match between the Lions and Leinster follows at 16:00.



