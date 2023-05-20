'It doesn't look very good': Stormers set to lose versatile Feinberg-Mngomezulu for URC final

Versatile back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu suffered a suspected hand fracture playing for WP against the Pumas in the Currie Cup on Friday.

The 21-year-old looks certain to miss next weekend's URC final between the Stormers and Munster.

Stormers coach John Dobson said the injury "doesn't look very good".

The Stormers are set to be without the services of playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in next weekend's URC final against Munster in Cape Town.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu suffered a hand injury playing inside centre for Western Province in Friday’s 22-14 Currie Cup win over the Pumas at Athlone Stadium.

The Cape side's coach, John Dobson, told reporters afterwards that Feinberg-Mngomezulu may have broken his hand.

"It doesn't look very good, his hand, I think he has gone for X-rays now," Dobson said.

"It might be a fracture ... he was probably going to be involved next week (against Munster) so that's a bit of a blow."

READ | Cheslin Kolbe stars as Toulon thump Franco Smith's Glasgow Warriors to win Challenge Cup

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who covers flyhalf, centre and fullback, played off the bench for the Stormers in their 43-25 URC semi-final win over Connacht last weekend.

Dobson, though, said he did not regret playing the versatile back in the Currie Cup this weekend.

"He needed to play, [we're] not beating ourselves up. He didn't play much last week, I think it was like six or seven minutes, so we needed to play him."

Dobson hinted that WP skipper Jean-Luc du Plessis or fullback Clayton Blommetjies could provide cover in the URC final.



