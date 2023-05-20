2h ago

Share

'It doesn't look very good': Stormers set to lose versatile Feinberg-Mngomezulu for URC final

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
  • Versatile back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu suffered a suspected hand fracture playing for WP against the Pumas in the Currie Cup on Friday.
  • The 21-year-old looks certain to miss next weekend's URC final between the Stormers and Munster.
  • Stormers coach John Dobson said the injury "doesn't look very good".

The Stormers are set to be without the services of playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in next weekend's URC final against Munster in Cape Town.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu suffered a hand injury playing inside centre for Western Province in Friday’s 22-14 Currie Cup win over the Pumas at Athlone Stadium.

The Cape side's coach, John Dobson, told reporters afterwards that Feinberg-Mngomezulu may have broken his hand.

"It doesn't look very good, his hand, I think he has gone for X-rays now," Dobson said.

"It might be a fracture ... he was probably going to be involved next week (against Munster) so that's a bit of a blow."

READ | Cheslin Kolbe stars as Toulon thump Franco Smith's Glasgow Warriors to win Challenge Cup

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who covers flyhalf, centre and fullback, played off the bench for the Stormers in their 43-25 URC semi-final win over Connacht last weekend.

Dobson, though, said he did not regret playing the versatile back in the Currie Cup this weekend.

"He needed to play, [we're] not beating ourselves up. He didn't play much last week, I think it was like six or seven minutes, so we needed to play him."

Dobson hinted that WP skipper Jean-Luc du Plessis or fullback Clayton Blommetjies could provide cover in the URC final.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormerswpcurrie cupurcsacha feinberg-mngomezulujohn dobsonherman mostertcape townrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sat 27 May 23 18:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Stormers
Munster
Munster
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 13 May 23
Leinster
Leinster 15
Munster
Munster 16
Sat 13 May 23
Stormers
Stormers 43
Connacht
Connacht 25
Sat 06 May 23
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 5
Munster
Munster 14
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo