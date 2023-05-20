'It doesn't look very good': Stormers set to lose versatile Feinberg-Mngomezulu for URC final

- Versatile back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu suffered a suspected hand fracture playing for WP against the Pumas in the Currie Cup on Friday.
- The 21-year-old looks certain to miss next weekend's URC final between the Stormers and Munster.
- Stormers coach John Dobson said the injury "doesn't look very good".
The Stormers are set to be without the services of playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in next weekend's URC final against Munster in Cape Town.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu suffered a hand injury playing inside centre for Western Province in Friday’s 22-14 Currie Cup win over the Pumas at Athlone Stadium.
The Cape side's coach, John Dobson, told reporters afterwards that Feinberg-Mngomezulu may have broken his hand.
"It doesn't look very good, his hand, I think he has gone for X-rays now," Dobson said.
"It might be a fracture ... he was probably going to be involved next week (against Munster) so that's a bit of a blow."
Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who covers flyhalf, centre and fullback, played off the bench for the Stormers in their 43-25 URC semi-final win over Connacht last weekend.
Dobson, though, said he did not regret playing the versatile back in the Currie Cup this weekend.
"He needed to play, [we're] not beating ourselves up. He didn't play much last week, I think it was like six or seven minutes, so we needed to play him."
Dobson hinted that WP skipper Jean-Luc du Plessis or fullback Clayton Blommetjies could provide cover in the URC final.