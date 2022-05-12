United Rugby Championship

34m ago

add bookmark

It's official! Bulls acquire Sbu Nkosi's signature from the Sharks

accreditation
Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The Bulls confirmed they have acquired the signature of Springbok and Sharks wing Sbu Nkosi.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White last week all but confirmed the news, saying "when the season at the Sharks ends, he will move back up to Gauteng, to Johannesburg where he grew up and he will join us. He can't come and join us before the end of the season though."

On Thursday, the Bulls unveiled Nkosi on their social media sites: "Sbu Nkosi, one of the game's most destructive carriers and most lethal finishers, has signed for the Bulls," the caption read.

The 26-year-old has been suffering from an unidentified health setback which required surgery meaning he has seen little game time over the last couple of months.

Nkosi, capped 16 times by the national team, will plug the void which will be left by the Bulls' consistent winger Madosh Tambwe, who is heading to Europe.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullsunited rugby championshipsbu nkosipretoriarugby
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
View More
Results
Sun 08 May 22
Ospreys
Ospreys 50
Dragons
Dragons 31
Fri 06 May 22
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 42
Zebre
Zebre 14
Sat 30 Apr 22
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 10
Ulster
Ulster 16
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
17
12
62
Team Logo
2. Munster Rugby
17
11
56
Team Logo
3. Sharks
17
11
56
Team Logo
4. Stormers
17
11
56
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo