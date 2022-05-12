It's official! Bulls acquire Sbu Nkosi's signature from the Sharks

The Bulls confirmed they have acquired the signature of Springbok and Sharks wing Sbu Nkosi.



Bulls director of rugby Jake White last week all but confirmed the news, saying "when the season at the Sharks ends, he will move back up to Gauteng, to Johannesburg where he grew up and he will join us. He can't come and join us before the end of the season though."

On Thursday, the Bulls unveiled Nkosi on their social media sites: "Sbu Nkosi, one of the game's most destructive carriers and most lethal finishers, has signed for the Bulls," the caption read.

The 26-year-old has been suffering from an unidentified health setback which required surgery meaning he has seen little game time over the last couple of months.

Nkosi, capped 16 times by the national team, will plug the void which will be left by the Bulls' consistent winger Madosh Tambwe, who is heading to Europe.