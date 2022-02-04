Jaco Kriel to lead Lions in return URC clash against Bulls

Bok flank Jaco Kriel takes the captain's armband for the Lions' URC clash against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Regular skipper Burger Odendaal is out with a head injury and his spot at inside centre is taken my Matt More.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen says the management had "difficult conversations" with the players after losing 34-10 at home to the Bulls last week.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named his team for their trip to Pretoria to face the Bulls in a return United Rugby Championship clash.

Springbok flank Jaco Kriel takes over the captaincy from centre Burger Odendaal, who suffered a head injury in last weekend's 34-10 loss to the Bulls at Ellis Park.

Tiaan Swanepoel gets a chance at flyhalf in place of Fred Zeilinga, with centre Matt More getting a run at inside centre in Odendaal's absence.



On the bench, exciting prospects PJ Steenkamp and Quan Horn are also in line to make their URC debuts.

"It's an opportunity once again for others to step up and show us what they can do on a big stage. We spoke last week about chances and how we as a group pride ourselves in creating these kinds of opportunities for players," Van Rooyen said.

The Lions mentor is confident that his charges will produce a better showing on Saturday.

"Both players and management had difficult conversations post the Bulls fixture and we felt that a better showing was required if we wanted to be competitive this week," Van Rooyen said.



"We felt our scrums and mauls were a highlight for us against the Bulls so it's something we would like to capitalise on come Saturday."

Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld kicks off at 15:00.