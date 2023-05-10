Jaco Peyper makes history as first South African to officiate Champions Cup final

Jaco Peyper becomes the first South African to referee a Champions Cup final.

Peyper takes charge of the Champions Cup decider between Leinster and La Rochelle on 20 May in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Scotsman Mike Adamson will officiate the United Rugby Championship semi-final at Cape Town Stadium.

Jaco Peyper will make history by becoming the first South African to referee a Champions Cup final.

Peyper, who was born in Bloemfontein, will be assisted by three England officials in Karl Dickson, Christophe Ridley and Tom Foley, who will be serving as television match official (TMO).

The Champions Cup sees Leinster take on holders Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle) at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on 20 May.

Peyper made his Champions Cup official debut last month when he took charge of the recent semi-final in Bordeaux featuring La Rochelle and Exeter.

It will be Peyper's first match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin since he red-carded English fullback Freddie Steward - a send-off which was later rescinded - in the Six Nations finale against Ireland in March.

"South Africa's Jaco Peyper and Wayne Barnes of England will referee this season's Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup finals, respectively, following the announcement of the match officials for the showpiece games who have been appointed by a selection committee chaired by the EPCR head of match officials, Tony Spreadbury," a statement read.

Meanwhile, Mike Adamson will referee the United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final at Cape Town Stadium.

Adamson, who will officiate in his 72nd game, will referee the URC knockout between the Stormers and Connacht on Saturday.

The Scot will be assisted by an all-Scottish team: Sam Grove-White and Hollie Davidson, with Ben Blain serving as TMO.

Kick-off at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday is at 16:00.

Ireland's Frank Murphy will referee the second URC semi-final between Leinster and Munster at Aviva Stadium (18:30 SA time).

SATURDAY, MAY 13

URC Semi-finals

Stormers v Connacht at DHL Stadium, Cape Town

KO 15:00 IRE & UK / 16:00 ITA & SA

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU, 72nd league game)

AR 1: Sam Grove-White (SRU) AR 2: Hollie Davidson (SRU) TMO: Ben Blain (SRU)

Leinster v Munster at Aviva Stadium, Dublin

KO 17:30 IRE & UK / 18:30 ITA & SA

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU, 75th league game)

AR 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU) AR 2: Chris Busby (IRFU) TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

CHAMPIONS CUP FINAL (Saturday, 20 May)

Leinster Rugby v Stade Rochelais - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (16:45 local time)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (Eng), Christophe Ridley (Eng); TMO: Tom Foley (Eng); Citing Commissioner: Beth Dickens (Sco)

EPCR CHALLENGE CUP FINAL (Friday, 19 May)

Glasgow Warriors v RC Toulon - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (20:00 local time)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng)

Assistant referees: Chris Busby (Ire), Craig Evans (Wal); TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal); Citing Commissioner: Ciaran Scally (Ire)