Jake believes 'voice' of Bulls backs Harold Vorster should be part of Springbok conversation

Bulls mentor Jake White believes Harold Vorster doesn't get the recognition he deserves for being the 'voice' of his backline at Loftus.

In fact, the former Bok coach believes the midfielder has become so authoritative that his name wouldn't be out of place in a conversation about potential Springboks.

Longtime midfielder partner Lionel Mapoe also hailed Vorster's newfound skill-set and still loves playing alongside him.

Harold Vorster might not be the first name on many's lips if they're asked to highlight a star in the Bulls' backline.



Yet whenever there's a slick, eye-catching attacking play on display from Jake White's troops, you'd invariably find that the 28-year-old midfielder is at the heart of them.

Vorster was an understated but brilliant presence in the Bulls' magnificent 57-12 victory over the Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship at the weekend, the proverbial silent assassin whose value is so massive that White believes he wouldn't look out of place in a Springbok jersey.

"Harold is the kind of player who simply doesn't receive the praise that he deserves," said the Bulls' director of rugby.

"Whether he plays with Morne Steyn or Chris Smith inside him [at flyhalf], he's the voice of that backline. I don't want to take anything away from a guy like Cornal [Hendricks], who's played extensively for us there previously but is performing so well at 13, but Harold [is our general]."

Perhaps unfairly perceived as more of a direct option during an admittedly successful start to his career at the Johan Ackermann-inspired Lions, Vorster clearly returned from Japan last year as a far more rounded player.

His performance against the Scarlets was indicative of that, a showing full of defining touches to put team-mates into space and, importantly, the defensive organiser and rock in a match that easily could've descended into a two-way try fest.

"I've known Harold a while because he played for Panasonic Wild Knights when I was in Japan, where he learnt a lot from [legendary Crusaders coach] Robbie Deans," said White.

"You can see he's not just a basher. He can pass and he talks well. He understands space and sometimes his kicking boot is really important for us too."

The Bulls have also benefited from Vorster's longstanding relationship with fellow former Lion in Lionel Mapoe, whom has relished being reunited with him.

"We come a long way. It's an association that's not only helped the team, but us two too," said the experienced Springbok.

"Interestingly, the fact that we were separated for a while before coming back to Loftus helped us because it actually made it easier for us to find our rhythm again.

"We've been reunited after we both learnt new things, so we're almost in a sense a 'new' combination again that has had to learn to gel. However, there's still much of the previous understanding still present. We're just focusing on working hard every week.

"Harold's a fine player."

As the authority of Vorster increases, so does White hope that certain "higher" powers take notice of him.

"Harold's all-round game is just getting better and better. His strength is that defensively and attackingly he's got such a great way of communicating with the players around him," said the former World Cup-winning Springbok coach.

"I think he's just going to keep improving and I hope someone higher takes note of him because Harold is one guy who really would like to play at a higher level."