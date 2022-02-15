Jake calls out Sharks for delaying tactics: 'It goes against what Rassie asked us to do'

Bulls mentor Jake White has detected SA teams slowing down the tempo of games again, less than a year after Rassie Erasmus specifically requested it to be quicker.

He believes the Sharks have been one of the big sinners in this regard and were possibly deliberate in grinding last weekend's game at Loftus to a halt.

White hopes there's enough "evidence" now for SA Rugby to start "rewarding" teams that control the tempo and intensity.

Jake White has issued a plea to South Africa's teams not to ingrain a habit of slowing down the game or even engaging in delaying tactics because it goes against the directive of Rassie Erasmus.

The Bulls' director of rugby showed little hesitation in accusing the Sharks, who beat his charges in a discipline-deprived United Rugby Championship derby at Loftus this past weekend, as one of the big sinners in this regard.

"If the Sharks had been able to play a bit quicker, [it would've been interesting]. They definitely said they were going to," said White.

"But that was the slowest game that we've played from an opposition point of view. I spoke previously about the altitude factor because the [coastal teams] said it wasn't affecting them, yet the Sharks were dead on their feet.

"The more we wanted to play, the more they walked from set-piece to set-piece and the more their medical staff were on the field."

As a result, White believes the overall product suffered and reminded all that Erasmus, as SA Rugby's director of rugby, requested local sides to promote more high-tempoed matches with greater ball-in-play statistics as way back as a year ago.

The so-called preparation series, which preceded the Rainbow Cup, was specifically organised to set that wheel in motion.

"All I want to say is that when I came into the Bulls job, Rassie was massive on ball-in-play and making sure we don't kill the game and making sure we don't make referees not understand that," said White.

"I just feel for the last couple of weeks that picture is not being sketched."

Yet the former national coach hopes by shining light now on the issue, the "project" can get back on track.

"I would like to think after this that there's enough evidence to show that teams who control the tempo and intensity should be rewarded," said White.

"We can't have a situation where a match official doesn't get the understanding of why this (philosophy) was put in place. It's obvious that Rassie put a premium on this because he coached at Munster and clearly understand what it takes for us to be competitive and successful in the URC.

"I've been watching domestic games over the past months and I believe we're missing a trick."