Jake hints SA teams might have to start 2022 with derbies to allow URC Covid chaos to settle

Nothing is cast in stone, but Bulls mentor Jake White has intimated that the URC might bring the South African derbies forward at the start of 2022.

Such a measure would allow for the dust to settle in terms of the uncertainty over the Omicron variant and provides time for international travel to resume.

White isn't perturbed by the Bulls having to end 2021 with yet another local derby.



Bulls mentor Jake White has intimated that South Africa's most realistic option for resuming the United Rugby Championship (URC) in 2022 will be to move February and March's batch of local derbies forward.

With the Omicron variant and consequent travel restrictions wreaking havoc with the country's sporting schedule, the first round of those fixtures will be played this weekend as the curtain comes down on a challenging season.

The local franchises are scheduled to play one round of overseas fixtures again early next month, but that looks increasingly unlikely.

"It's such a difficult thing at the moment for anyone involved in the tournament to seek and provide clarity," said White, ahead of Friday's meeting with the Sharks in Durban.

"What every stakeholder has developed this year is the ability to adapt. We thought we'd be playing Munster last week and we didn't. We thought we were going to play Scarlets, now we play the Sharks.

"Behind the scenes, there will be a lot of work on how we can catch up fixtures that were postponed and how we can keep the credibility of this season's campaign intact."

White mentioned various interesting ideas that could be explored.

"There's always the possibility of us making up for the missed fixtures by playing them on Six Nations weekends next year," he said.

"Maybe we'll have to rejig a few Currie Cup games (which commences somewhere in January) to squeeze in URC games. I'm sure the organisers are working very hard to get things back on track.

"Who knows, maybe we'll earmark January, February and March as the window to play all the local derbies - which we would've had to play anyway - and give everyone the time to let the dust settle from this latest wave and virus developments, to let us all find some solutions.

"And then we might kick off the rest of the competition again in April. There's nothing official, but we've all learnt to adapt and find a way."

For some members of the local rugby fraternity, however, the prospect of yet another derby in 2021 will be a bridge too far though White is confident Friday evening's showdown will generate enough interest.

"Yes, I suppose one can say this fixture is same ol' same ol', except that I believe there's a bit of spice," he said.

"You have the possibility of at least five Springboks playing (for the Sharks) who turned out against England a few weeks ago as well as Dylan Richardson who played for Scotland.

"It's a Friday night game and I think a lot of people will still want to watch it because there hasn't been much local rugby recently. As much as it feels repetitive, there's still an element and ability to make it a massive challenge.

"We're really looking forward to it."

Kick-off is at 19:00.

