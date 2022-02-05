Jake relaxed over Bulls' missed bonus point: 'I'm not going to be too hard on the guys'

Bulls mentor Jake White believes his charges can't complain too much about missing out on a bonus point against the Lions.

Instead, he argues nine log points in two weeks is nothing to sneer at given where the Bulls were sitting on the log a fortnight ago.

White also defended the profligacy early on when a more expansive approach led to numerous errors.

Bulls mentor Jake White believes he and his charges can't be "arrogant" by bemoaning missing out on a bonus point in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby victory over the Lions at Loftus on Saturday.

All of the hosts' points in the 21-13 triumph came via three tries, prompting thoughts that they perhaps wasted a golden opportunity.

But White, whose team clambers up to 12th on the overall log after spending much of the campaign dwelling near the basement, argues that the low base the Bulls have had to work from in terms of results means they shouldn't be too picky about this encounter.

"I just said to the boys in the changeroom that we're never going to get arrogant about a result. We've managed nine log points against the Lions in two weeks," he said.

"Considering where we were, we would've taken that."

Indeed, a lot has changed for one of South Africa's most fancied teams in the competition since a last-gasp defeat to the Stormers three weeks ago left them with a record of one win from six starts.

"When we were coming into the changeroom here (after the Stormers game), we had to find a way to catch up and move up the log," said White.

"I obviously would've liked to have a bonus points, but we're not getting ahead of ourselves. We had enough chances and didn't score. It's a process.

"[19-year-old winger] Canan Moodie for us at the end kicks the ball out with an opportunity for an attack. Shame, I asked him why he kicked it out and he said he felt he was isolated.

"It's the right answer even if it isn't ideal. I would've liked the extra log point, not because it's the Lions but because we had set it up nicely. I'm not going to be too hard on the guys."

Speaking of platforms, the Bulls experienced an indifferent opening stanza, clearly playing with the intent of setting a high tempo from the start, only to be hampered by some poor handling.

While conventional wisdom would state the home side needed to keep it tighter to "earn the right" to play more attackingly in tricky conditions, White said the rationale for being more ambitious early on was sound.

"If Kurt-Lee Arendse got his early pass away without slipping, there's an overlap. If Elrigh Louw doesn't lose the ball in the tackle and makes the pass, there's an overlap.

"I can't go to these guys and say they have to be more direct because then they're never going to pass."

White added: "I thought we played quite nicely at the start, we just didn't finish. What we actually did is we thought that, with the Lions changing their backline so pronouncedly, we could put them under pressure because the rhythm and communication might've been lacking.

"There's no use being conservative and letting that backline grow into their roles and getting into the game. That was the thinking. I can't now say we were wrong in pulling the trigger."