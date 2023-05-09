Jake White doesn't need to splash the cash in his hunt for X-factor Bulls

In the aftermath of last weekend's defeat to the Stormers, Bulls mentor Jake White said that his team perhaps lacks a few X-factor performers who can take a game by the scruff of the neck.

That immediately raises the question of who the franchise would be targeting for recruitment, but existing resources suggests there's no real need to splash the cash.

News24 Sport checks out a few current squad members capable of perking up the Bulls attack.

Undeniably prompted by how the Stormers' potent backline outplayed his own, Bulls director of rugby Jake White stated after the URC quarter-final loss that an investment needs to be made in more players with proverbial X-factor at the franchise.

It's an interesting and also difficult admission for him to make because his charges ended the regular season as the highest point scorers (613) suggesting that when they do get it right, they're eye-catchingly effective.

"When I reflect on the URC, that’s the one thing I see we are probably lacking - a couple of X-factor guys. Maybe next season we will do a bit of recruiting, get those guys to open the game up a bit," White said.

"I guarantee that we will get it right, that we will work hard and by this time next year we will be a much better team from the lessons we learnt in this campaign."

Given perceptions that the Bulls are spendthrift, many would immediately pick up on the "bit of recruiting" part from White's comment.

The hierarchy already started the process a few months ago by luring Henry Immelman, who notably left South Africa at 21 to spend seven years overseas at Montpellier and Edinburgh, to Loftus while, Pumas star Sebastian de Klerk will be back too.

There have been negotiations, too, with Jaco van der Walt, the former Lions pivot who became a Scottish international after joining selfsame Edinburgh in 2017.

However, if White is going to place a premium on players able to take a tight game by the scruff of the neck, then it's arguable that he needs to spend his player budget on retention rather than recruitment.

With men like Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Embrose Papier in your starting line-up, there is no lack of mercurial and rich attacking talent within your ranks.

And, upon closer inspection, that trio can be supplemented with gifted attackers who are already in the Bulls' system.

The existing resources

STEDMAN GANS

Having started as one of the bolters in White's early revolution back in late 2020, the former Blitzboks skipper went off the boil a bit following injury and the cracking form of men like Harold Vorster and Cornal Hendricks.

However, the 26-year-old midfielder kept plugging away once he regained match fitness and since the turn of the year has worked himself back into the URC shake-up.

It's telling that he proved an integral part of the Bulls' revival from a 10-match losing streak in mid-season, culminating in him starting the Bulls' last three matches.

Cerebral and nifty, Gans tore the Leinster defence to shreds three weeks ago, but he is also an intelligent play-maker when he's a first receiver and has the potential to become the Bulls' defensive lynchpin given his sevens pedigree.

It's time to move him a step close to the action ... at inside centre.

WANDI SIMELANE

Bought with much fanfare after he didn't renew his terms with the Lions, Simelane has had a difficult start to life at Loftus.



In mitigation, he's had to cope with being shifted regularly as White has tried to harness his utility value - there's a view that the 25-year-old could make a good fullback - but it has been revealing that he's been at his best when he's played in his favoured No 13 jersey.

The former Junior Springbok star is an instinctive player whose option-taking will polarise observers, but one of his hallmarks is that he's literally always on the lookout for an opportunity.

That relish is a trait that can invariably lead to scoring chances, especially when games open up in the second half.

SEBASTIAN DE KLERK

The 23-year-old was in the Bulls' junior ranks before Covid-19 hit.

He took the plunge and moved to Nelspruit, where MJ Mentz's underrated penchant for moulding backline stars and Jimmy Stonehouse's discipline saw his stock soar.

De Klerk, in many ways, is an old-school winger.

He has searing pace and a predatory instinct for the tryline.

But before those two attributes seem limited in an era where wingers need to be rounded exponents, De Klerk's exposure to the No 13 jersey at the Mbombela Stadium would've reminded him of the importance of keeping his defence adequate.

SIBONGILE NOVUKA

"Izzy", as he is affectionately known, has proven himself a game-breaker.

Plucked from the obscurity of the Varsity Shield, Novuka has only sporadically featured, but when he has been in the mix, he's been in the thick of things.

He has scored crucial Currie Cup hat-tricks, lit up a Jukskei derby with outrageous soccer skills, and scored on his Champions Cup debut.

At 1.92m and over 100kg, the 25-year-old fits White's physique profile for his players.

He needs more exposure.

JAN-HENDRIK WESSELS

White has been waxing lyrical over one of South African rugby's most talked-about young forwards.

But the hype has, perhaps unsurprisingly, led to the 22-year-old struggling to assert himself at senior level until this season's Currie Cup, where he has truly become a menacing presence at times.

One of the reasons why Wessels has found the going tough is that, initially, there wasn't clarity on his best playing position.

A devastating loosehead at school, White has switched him to hooker because, arguing that not only is Wessels gifted enough to make any position his own, but that the No 2 jersey was the shortest route to higher honours.

It's well known, though, that the Springboks are at odds with the Bulls mentor's thinking, believing he's still a No 1.

And, given increasing questions over the franchise's true depth, one has to wonder if there still is an argument to be made for a reversion back to the left-side of the front row.

Juniors waiting in the wings

QUEWIN NORTJE - Another hasty winger with pace to burn. Scored three tries in his only Carlton League outing for Pretoria Rugby Club.

PHILIP-ANDRE 'PA' VAN NIEKERK - Cruelly denied SA Schools selection through injury, the former Paarl Gim talisman is a quintessential classy No 12, a fine reader of the game and defensive organiser.



JF VAN HEERDEN - A tungsten tough lock with some real ball sense too.