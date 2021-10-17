Jake White on 'different' URC refereeing: 'You don't get given anything here'

Bulls coach Jake White shrugged off any debatable refereeing decisions following his side's loss to Edinburgh at the DAM Health Stadium in Scotland's capital.



White's side ended their European leg of their United Rugby Championship (URC) on a low note, losing 17-10 on Saturday.

In the 76th minute, wing Madosh Tambwe made his way to the tryline off a Morne Steyn crosskick when Edinburgh's Darcy Graham interfered.

Referee Ben Whitehouse called a try, but the officials disallowed Tambwe's effort as they ruled a double movement.

"It doesn't matter what I think - the reality is, it wasn't given. It is what it is and I obviously would've liked it to be a try," White told reporters on Saturday evening.

"It's difficult on a 4G pitch when the rain's coming down for him not to slide and in one motion, put the ball down. But as I said, it makes no difference to whether I think it's a try."

White believes that it's all about adapting and hailed his side's fight in the second half.

"It's about adapting to the refereeing and understanding it's a different competition. You don't get given anything here," said White.

"To be fair, we did get rewarded a few times with Bismarck (Du Plessis), I thought he was really good at the breakdown tonight as well. So, I suppose you take the good with the bad...

"There are a lot of things that we need to look at. One thing for certain is that we can't always (be behind) at half-time and keep fighting back to win.

"Although, I must say I'm really proud that we were, literally up to the last play, still in the game, which is a credit to the guys who came on."

The loss saw the Bulls remain second-last on the URC standings on 5 points - winning one and losing three games.

With a few weeks off, the Bulls will prepare for the URC SA-leg as they take on Munster (November 27) and Scarlets (December 3) at Loftus Versfeld.