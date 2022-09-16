Jake White prolongs Bulls stay to 2027 after contract extension: 'We’re building something special'

Jake White has signed a three-year extension to his Bulls contract that was originally meant to expire in 2024.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has extended his stay until June 2027 after signing a three-year extension with the Pretoria franchise.

CEO Edgar Rathbone made the announcement alongside the former Springbok World Cup-winning coach on Friday morning.

White joined the Bulls in 2020 and immediately won the Super Rugby Unlocked and two Currie Cups before making the inaugural United Rugby Championship final, where they lost to the Stormers in the final in Cape Town.

The 58-year-old's initial contract was meant to expire in 2024 but the Bulls have wasted little time adding time to the seemingly seamless marriage.

"We are thrilled to announce that the Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, has committed to remain with the team until 2027," Rathbone said.

"Jake has had an immeasurable influence at the Bulls since his arrival two years ago and continues to build a formidable side that is set to compete against the best globally.

"His records speak for themselves and with this long-term commitment, we can rest assured that he is committed to taking the Bulls to greater heights over the next few years."

Rathbone added:

"The past two years have been unbelievable and I really believe that, together with the board and the union, Jake and myself working together, we’re building something really special here. With players committing their long-term futures to the Bulls as well, we believe this is the right step. We are trying to give stability on the coaching front as well as the playing squad. We’d be lying if we said we didn’t want to win every competition we entered. We understand that there’s a building process in place but we believe, if we can keep our squad together for the next few years, we can build on the trophies we’ve won over the last two years. The success and team atmosphere we’ve built, we believe will be better and better as we go along."

White, who has coached the Sharks, Brumbies, Montpellier and Toyota Verblitz before, was also thrilled at the contract extension.

"It gives me great joy to be able to commit for a long-term period to the Bulls," he said.

"This gives me comfort and confidence in continuing to build a strong team that will compete and be counted among the best rugby sides in the world.

"I'm grateful to the Blue Bulls Company board, staff and players for their support and confidence in me. I look forward to continuing to work towards elevating the Bulls brand and adding more trophies to our cabinet over the next five years."