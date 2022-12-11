Jake White 'proud' of fringe Bulls, set to stick to squad plan ahead of silly season

Bulls coach Jake White was full of praise for his side of youngsters and fringe players that beat Lyon on Saturday.

The Bulls left out most of their first-choice players, who will likely return against Exeter next weekend.

White was particularly pleased with the desperate defensive effort shown after the hooter with the game on the line.

They were labelled a 'B-team' in the week, but coach Jake White was immensely proud of his Bulls side that landed a thrilling 42-36 win over France's Lyon in their European Champions Cup opener at Loftus on Saturday.

The Bulls are now off to Exeter for their second clash of the competition next weekend, where a far sterner test is expected as the first-team regulars are likely to return.

With a crucial United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the defending champion Stormers set for Friday, 23 December - the following weekend - also on the cards, White tested the depth of the Bulls for this clash against last year's European Challenge Cup winners.

It appeared a gamble of sorts on the surface, but considering the demands of the fixture list and all the travelling the Bulls will be doing over the next few weeks, it now looks to have been a masterstroke.

This was a very young Bulls team, and there were names included who the average South African rugby follower might not be familiar with.

Yet, after 86 minutes of action-packed, sometimes frantic running rugby, the job was ultimately done.

The Bulls had raced out to a 28-0 lead inside 25 minutes, but Lyon hit back and the fixture ended with the visitors bashing away in search of a match-winning try.

There were two 5m lineouts long after the hooter, but the Bulls held out, and White said after the match he was particularly pleased by those desperate efforts.

"I'm very happy about the win and with the way we played in that first 25 minutes - it's some of the best rugby we've played since we've been together - but the last 5 minutes where we defended showed me a lot," said White.

"To keep them out for five minutes like that I just think is a phenomenal effort. These are young guys, and it's phenomenal for them to do what they did at the end.

"That's going to make them so much better. I'm very proud of the win, but the last five minutes showed me a lot about the culture and understanding of winning at a club like this."

White then expanded on the challenges that come with competing in three competitions - the Currie Cup, URC and Champions Cup - over the course of a season.

"A South African rugby player, as stated by MyPlayers [the SA players' body], is only allowed to play 32 games of rugby in a year," he said.

"When you do your sums, there is no way that the same group of players can play Currie Cup, URC, Champions Cup and, for some of them, Test matches. It means you could get to the back-end of a competition where SA Rugby say we can't play them.

"I've worked the plan out, and I'm going to stick to it."

White said it have him a "good problem" no that some of the younger, more fringe players had delivered a match-winning display at the highest level.

"These boys who have just beaten Lyon are chomping at the bit to go out and play against Exeter next week, but the plan is clear and the boys have bought into it," he said.

"Barring injuries, I'm going to try as much as I can to get two teams who are competitive and can win.

"It's a fantastic position to be in as a coach. Every one of these guys is going to tell me they want to play in as many games as they can now.

"You look at a guy like [scrumhalf] Bernard van der Linde, who was man of the match, and he hasn't played rugby for ages. I've got Zak [Burger] and Embrose [Papier] who have played really well, so what a nice place to be in when you've got players knocking the door down.

"We're in a good place."

The Sharks, meanwhile, beat Harlequins at home in their Champions Cup opener on Saturday while the Stormers lost away to Clermont.



