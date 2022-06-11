Jake White rates Bulls shock win over Leinster highly: 'It's got to be up there'

Jake White beamed over the classy Bulls performance, rating it as one of the finest he has marshalled.

The Bulls stunned Leinster in Dublin 27-26 to book a spot in the inaugural URC final.

They'll play the winner of the second semi-final between the Stormers and Ulster in Cape Town.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White hinted that you could file that 27-26 victory of Leinster on the top shelf of his achievements as a coach, where you'll find the 2007 Rugby World Cup final against England among many.



It was the kind of gusty performance one needs to, for example, beat Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros or Michael Phelps in an Olympic swimming pool. That's how tough it was to topple Leinster in Dublin to make the United Rugby Championship (URC) final.

It needed everything the Bulls had and more. They answered the call and put their bodies on the line but not aimlessly, either, as is SA's wont. They were measured and calculated.

Where they faltered, they suffered through Leinster ingenuity and predatory attacking. They seldom gifted the hosts anything on a platter.

"It's got to be up there," said White after the match, keeping his emotions in check.

"As I said before the game, it was an incredible Leinster team, which dominated European rugby in the last couple of years.

"I looked at their record: 225 games in PRO 14, lost 21. All those international players. What's really pleasing was that we started against them in week one, and the learnings and understanding of what we needed to do next time we played them were evident [Friday].

"And that's why I'm so excited. It's not just the fact that we beat them, it's that the group has grown significantly in the last [nine] months."

Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar, who scored their first try, scavenged on the floor, while Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp and Janko Swanepoel made a mess of the Leinster lineout.

The all-Irish international front row of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadgh Furlong toiled against internationally uncapped Bulls front rankers Gerhard Steenekamp, Grobbelaar and Mornay Smith.



Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee was omnipresent in an omnipotent back row featuring Arno Botha and Elrigh Louw.

"We've been very good in our forward play historically and I really enjoyed our interchanges today," said White.

"I enjoyed that first try, that little play we did to score the try and the interplay between backs and forwards.

"Generally, I'm very happy because we've learnt so much. Our forward pack was outstanding and turned a couple of balls over.

"The key was not to give them any set-piece in the beginning, so we kept the ball in play and didn't kick it out.

"There were a couple of unforced errors, knocking the ball, by Leinster, which they don't generally do. It helped us because it broke the rhythm of their attack.

"It's a great win but a few things worked in our favour."

For a team that was shellacked 31-3 in the URC round one clash last September, the Bulls have learnt quickly to swim with the big fish, now they pose the biggest danger to whoever makes it out alive in the other semi-final between the Stormers and Ulster in Cape Town (15:00 kickoff).



