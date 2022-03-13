United Rugby Championship

1h ago

Jake White responds to shocking Bismarck red card: 'It was silly, not malicious or dirty'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Bismark du Plessis. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
  • Jake White does not believe Bismarck du Plessis' red-card offence in their win over Munster was malicious or dirty.
  • The Springbok hooker is facing probable sanction after lifting and not ensuring a safe landing for Alex Kendellen, who hit the turf head first.
  • White said they made matters tough for themselves on Saturday after sprinting ahead at half-time and almost got overhauled.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White does not believe Bismarck du Plessis' red-card offence was malicious or dirty, despite the hooker facing probable sanction for his illegal lift on Alex Kendellen.

Du Plessis lifted and flung the Munster eighthman over his head during a breakdown late in the second half, which forced the Bulls to play just 10 minutes with a man down and a fragile lead to protect as they held on to win 29-24.

Kendellen landed head first, which made the act look horrible in replays. The citing commission might also take a dim view and enforce a harsh punishment because of the squeamish landing.

READ | Marcell Coetzee immense as 14-man Bulls make heavy weather of Munster victory

White's men got over the line eventually, but the job could have been much easier had they not let their guard down in the second half after taking a meaty 26-3 lead into the sheds.

Du Plessis' dismissal didn't help matters either and was the second such infringement after Morne Steyn's red card against the Sharks in their previous United Rugby Championship game at Loftus.

"I don't think it was malicious. I don't think it was dirty. I can't see that as a high tackle or hitting someone on the head," said White.

"At the end of the day, [Kendellen] was almost diving over him. He (Du Plessis) was a bit silly. He should have held the guy up and put him back on the ground.

"I hope common sense will prevail.

"I was going to start him on Wednesday against the Sharks, so hopefully, we get that sanction sooner rather than later."

Although they sprinted in front, the Bulls made a meal of a game they should have won comfortably.

Munster kept them to just three second-half points and scored 21 of their own through three tries by Kendellen, Damian de Allende and Jack O'Donoghue.

But they weren't enough as the Bulls took the spoils, only just.

"We can't keep doing that week in and week out," White lamented.

"The last time we played here, Morne Steyn got a red card. Again, we were down to 14 men. At this level of rugby, you can't afford to go down to 14 men.

"We scored two tries, so we weren't being defensive. They either got disallowed or a knock-on or a vital turnover, which hindered us from finishing.

"But, yes, we made it hard for ourselves. But I have to say, Munster are not an easy team to play against. There's a reason they are third on the log, and they're consistently in the top two of the competition." 

