Jake White satisfied after Bulls subdue Sharks: 'It's never easy against a multimillion-rand team'

Jake White beamed with glee as his Bulls earned a four-try bonus-point victory over rivals the Sharks at Loftus.

White said they could, however, improve their defence after letting the Sharks score three tries.

The Bulls return to action when they host Welsh side Ospreys on 26 November after the Test break.

White's team took the Sharks apart in the latter stages of the game, scoring three of their four tries in the final 15 minutes of the 40-27 victory.

The Sharks answered back with three touchdowns of their own through Marnus Potgieter, Aphelele Fassi and Phepsi Buthelezi, which White said were avoidable.

"It's never easy against the Sharks. They're a multimillion-rand team but it's nice to get a win," said White.

"We're seven games into the competition but there are a lot of things we still have to look at.

"We let them score tries as well. We don't want to give them soft moments.

"They scored one before half-time, then Phepsi scored at the end, [breaking] through the line and we practiced that Aphelele Fassi play the whole week ... we ended up getting narrow and letting him score.

"But to have five wins in seven games, a couple of bonus points as well with lots of tries, third on the log, it's fantastic for us one-third into the competition."

Despite some of White's defensive concerns, the Bulls looked devastating going the other way.

Skipper Marcell Coetzee's first-half score that wing David Kriel's burst created showed their voracious appetite to cross the whitewash.

Although the Sharks wrested momentum in the "middle overs", either side of half-time, the hosts came back emphatically to quell any Durbanite rebellion.

White was also pleased with the team's scrumming effort, which set the platform for their dominance for large periods.

"There were times when we shot ourselves in the foot again and couldn't get out of our half," White said.

"But what I'm really chuffed about is our scrum, which was outstanding. Even from the first scrum, I thought we'd get a penalty there but they got a penalty.

"We were under the pump scrum-wise from the time we started here. But now it looks like one of the strengths of our game.

"It's great that that part of our game is right."

The Bulls next host Welsh side Ospreys on 26 November at Loftus after a month-long international break.

The players will get a nine-day break before returning to training for the United Rugby Championship resumption.