48m ago

add bookmark

Jake White satisfied after Bulls subdue Sharks: 'It's never easy against a multimillion-rand team'

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jake White. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Jake White. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • Jake White beamed with glee as his Bulls earned a four-try bonus-point victory over rivals the Sharks at Loftus.
  • White said they could, however, improve their defence after letting the Sharks score three tries.
  • The Bulls return to action when they host Welsh side Ospreys on 26 November after the Test break.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White was super satisfied with his team's bonus-point win over the Sharks on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld, although he tried his best to contain his glee.

White's team took the Sharks apart in the latter stages of the game, scoring three of their four tries in the final 15 minutes of the 40-27 victory.

The Sharks answered back with three touchdowns of their own through Marnus Potgieter, Aphelele Fassi and Phepsi Buthelezi, which White said were avoidable.

READ | White's Bulls get statement bonus-point win over Sharks in Powell's Loftus baptism

"It's never easy against the Sharks. They're a multimillion-rand team but it's nice to get a win," said White.

"We're seven games into the competition but there are a lot of things we still have to look at.

"We let them score tries as well. We don't want to give them soft moments.

"They scored one before half-time, then Phepsi scored at the end, [breaking] through the line and we practiced that Aphelele Fassi play the whole week ... we ended up getting narrow and letting him score.

"But to have five wins in seven games, a couple of bonus points as well with lots of tries, third on the log, it's fantastic for us one-third into the competition."

Despite some of White's defensive concerns, the Bulls looked devastating going the other way.

Skipper Marcell Coetzee's first-half score that wing David Kriel's burst created showed their voracious appetite to cross the whitewash.

Although the Sharks wrested momentum in the "middle overs", either side of half-time, the hosts came back emphatically to quell any Durbanite rebellion.

White was also pleased with the team's scrumming effort, which set the platform for their dominance for large periods.

"There were times when we shot ourselves in the foot again and couldn't get out of our half," White said.

"But what I'm really chuffed about is our scrum, which was outstanding. Even from the first scrum, I thought we'd get a penalty there but they got a penalty.

"We were under the pump scrum-wise from the time we started here. But now it looks like one of the strengths of our game.

"It's great that that part of our game is right."

The Bulls next host Welsh side Ospreys on 26 November at Loftus after a month-long international break.

The players will get a nine-day break before returning to training for the United Rugby Championship resumption.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullssharksurcjake whitepretoriarugby
Fixtures
Fri 25 Nov 22 19:00 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Stormers
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 25 Nov 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Zebre
Zebre
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 26 Nov 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Bulls
Bulls
Ospreys
Ospreys
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 30 Oct 22
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 17
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 25
Sun 30 Oct 22
Bulls
Bulls 40
Sharks
Sharks 27
Sat 29 Oct 22
Ospreys
Ospreys 19
Connacht
Connacht 22
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo