Jake White stays positive after loss to Lions: 'It will turn. Our destiny still in our hands'

Bulls mentor Jake White remains upbeat despite is team's inconsistent performances in the URC.

A home loss to the Lions leaves the Bulls sixth on the URC standings.

White says there is still hope at a successful campaign, using the Stormers' efforts from last year as an example.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has urged his charges to remain positive as they look to secure a spot in the URC playoffs.



A surprise 29-25 home defeat to the Lions at the weekend has left the Bulls sixth on the overall standings - and by no means certain of a spot in the quarter-finals.

Just five points separate the Bulls and ninth-placed Benetton, who beat Ospreys 21-20 away from home at the weekend.

The Bulls' next match is away to third-placed Ulster on 25 March. They will then host wooden spoonists Zebre on 15 April, before closing their regular season campaign with a home game against top-of-the-table Leinster on 22 April.

"This is one of those seasons where we have to stay positive. It will turn," White told reporters after the loss to the Lions.

"Just look at the Stormers who lost to Benetton last year and ended up winning the competition.

"There are three games left, we just have to make sure we play as well as we can. We have made it tough for ourselves. Leinster and Ulster are two very big teams to play against.

"Our destiny is still in our hands. We don't want to be relying on other results to make the playoffs. As long as we have that, we have hope."

Rob Houwing | Stormers flying SA's flag high ... but Irish threat mounts

Despite the loss to the Lions, White looked at the positives. His side overturned a 20-3 deficit to lead 25-23 at one stage.

"One of the things that happened, we were 12-3 up (against the Stormers) and then when the Stormers took the lead we started to panic. This time we were 20-3 down, but we stuck in the fight and we ended up taking the lead. The fact we scored four tries and had one disallowed - that's five tries."

Meanwhile, White added that Springbok backline duo Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie are expected back from the international training camp this weekend.

"They finish the camp on Friday," White said. "As soon as they are back, I will integrate them into the team."



