Jake White's 'a lot calmer but no less competitive' after near-death scare

Bulls skipper Ruan Nortje says director of rugby Jake White returned calmer but no less competitive after recovering from his near-death experience.

White resumed his duties last month after undergoing emergency surgery in January.

The Bulls also recently welcomed back Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi, who went on a mental health break last year.

Bulls captain Ruan Nortje says director of rugby Jake White returned calmer but no less competitive after recovering from his near-death experience.

White underwent emergency surgery in January after a blood clot caused problems with his small intestine, but he returned at the start of February to resume his duties for the first time since being hospitalised a month earlier.

The near-death ordeal shook the World Cup-winning former Springbok coach, who was quite reflective on his return to good health.

WATCH | Cheetahs prop flattens 'intoxicated' man disrupting rush-hour traffic

"Coach Jake has obviously been through a tough time the last two months and being close to death," Nortje said.

"I think you always get a bit of a scare whenever you get into that situation and you realise that there’s much more to life than just rugby.

"I wouldn’t say Jake changed massively in a competitive way, but he is a bit calmer, and brings more calmness over us. He will always be competitive and that’s the most important thing.

"Coach Jake is coach Jake and we will always back him."

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

The Bulls also welcomed back another World Cup winner in Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi, who was on a mental health break last year.

Nkosi, who was missing from Bulls training for weeks before he was found at his father's house in Emalahleni, revealed he’d been battling with the pressures of professional sport.

The 27-year-old made a try-scoring return to the field during their 23-19 defeat to the Stormers a fortnight ago, showing the kind of finishing that made him an instant hit with former Bok head coach and now director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

"It’s an inspiration to have Sbu back. We all know he’s been through a tough time," said Nortje.

"The whole team talked. A lot of us don’t know at all what he’s been through, so none of us can judge him. We can only support him.

"At the Bulls, we try to be a close family as much as possible. We must support him all the way and be a guy he can rely on and always know he can speak to.

"He’s an awesome character and brings a lot of passion. It’s awesome to have him back."

The Bulls face the Lions in their United Rugby Championship fixture at Loftus at 16:45 on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to edge closer to a home quarter-final position on the log.