Jake's Bulls coaching revamp headlined by recruitment of former Bok assistant Gary Gold

Bulls mentor Jake White has beefed up his coaching staff with the recruitment of former Springbok assistant Gary Gold.

The experienced 56-year-old is joined by Sharks assistant Phiwe Nomlomo, Kennedy Tsimba and NWU Eagles stalwart Jean Tiedt in a significant revamp.

Former Springbok lock Andries Bekker was confirmed as the new forwards coach a few weeks earlier.

Jake White's revamp of his Bulls coaching department has been completed following the announcement of several new faces who'll be involved for next season's campaign.

Most notably, the franchise's director of rugby has lured former Springbok assistant coach Gary Gold to Loftus, who's understood to have been handed the defence portfolio as well as providing considerable insight into the European Champions Cup given his vast experience of having coached in England at London Irish, Newcastle, Bath and Worcester.

He also coached against White in Japan during his time at Kobelco Steelers and left his four-year post at the USA national team last year.

Gold is credited for Jaque Fourie's rise as defence coach of the Lions having roped his former Springbok player in for the 2019 World Cup.

The 56-year-old, who was one of Peter de Villiers' deputies between 2008 and 2011, will have an understudy of sorts in Jean Tiedt, the highly regarded defence guru of the Varsity Cup-winning NWU Eagles outfit.

As reported earlier by News24, Sharks assistant coach Phiwe Nomlomo and Kennedy Tsimba have been recruited to head a newly formed skills hub, which will operate at all levels of the union while also being involved with the senior team during the season.

Former Cheetahs and Bulls pivot Tsimba has steadily built his coaching repertoire at schools and university level.

The four men join former Springbok lock Andries Bekker, who's been appointed as forwards coach.

"We are pleased to welcome such a high calibre and diverse group of coaches to our franchise. We know that the Bulls is a strong brand that attracts the best talent both on and off the field, so we are thrilled to have Gary, Kennedy, Phiwe and Jean join us. I know they are excited to be part of this project and we are all looking forward to having them contribute to our work," said White.

"With the fine margins and increased stakes across the three competitions we participate in, having top, quality coaches is important and these four bring that to the table. Complementing our existing backroom roster.

"In Tshwane, we have one mission and that is we play to win, so the mandate is simple to understand. Now we have assembled an experienced coaching department that must collectively come together to work towards that mission and I am confident we will achieve our target."

White required reinforcements following the departures of Nollis Marais, Russell Winter, Pine Pienaar, Sean Everitt, Gert Smal and Hugo van As.

He has retained Chris Rossouw as his backs coach.