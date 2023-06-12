25m ago

Johnny Sexton hit with misconduct letter after F-bomb tirade at SA ref Peyper - report

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Johnny Sexton looks dejected following Leinster's loss to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
  • Johnny Sexton is reportedly in hot water after admonishing South African referee Jaco Peyper and his assistants after last month's Champions Cup final.
  • According to a UK report, the Leinster captain has been charged with three counts of misconduct.
  • It was earlier reported that Sexton swore at the match officials.

Leinster and Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton has reportedly been hit with a misconduct letter over comments he made towards South African referee Jaco Peyper and his assistants after last month's Champions Cup final.

According to English publication City A.M.Sexton has been charged with three counts of misconduct for his comments aimed at the match officials following Leinster's loss to La Rochelle in Dublin.

Leinster club captain Sexton, who missed the game due to injury, reportedly swore at Peyper and his match officials after the Irish giants were stunned by La Rochelle.

Tempers flared in the Leinster camp after they squandered a 17-0 lead to lose 27-26 to the French club.

After the final whistle, an irate Sexton was seen approaching the match officials, wagging an admonishing finger in the direction of Peyper.

A video obtained by Sunday newspaper Rapport showed Sexton, dressed in a suit after missing the game due to injury, admonishing the match officials.

According to the Afrikaans newspaper, Sexton insulted the officials by saying "you're all a f***ing disgrace".

According to the City A.M. report, the match officials were asked for witness statements and described Sexton's behaviour as intimidating.

Johnny Sexton was not a happy camper after Leinster lost another Champions Cup final to La Rochelle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leinster received the misconduct letter last week and will have to respond to the allegations.

Sexton could be banned for up to 10 weeks, and while such a ban is unlikely to affect his participation in the Rugby World Cup, it would impact his preparation for the tournament.

The 37-year-old has been out of action since March with a groin injury.

At this year's World Cup in France, Ireland will contest Pool B alongside defending champions South Africa, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.



