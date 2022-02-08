Journeymen Fourie, Harris like 'red wine' as rejuvenated Stormers eye continued improvement

The Stormers are the form South African team in the United Rugby Championship.

Veterans Brok Harris and Deon Fourie were superb against the Sharks this past weekend.

Despite being 35, Fourie has not given up on representing the Springboks.

The Stormers are enjoying a resurgence under coach John Dobson, winning two and drawing one of their three United Rugby Championship (URC) matches in 2022.



Victories at Loftus against the Bulls and in Cape Town against the Sharks came either side of a draw in Durban, and suddenly, the Stormers are 10th on the tournament log as the top-placed South African franchise.

Much of the talk has centred around the form of flyhalf Manie Libbok, who has at long last given the Stormers some reason for encouragement in that all-important department, but the work done in the forwards has also gone a long way towards giving the Capetonians the injection of positivity they needed.

At the heart of that dominant display this past weekend, where the Stormers were full value for their 20-10 win over the Sharks, the two veterans in blue put in superb performances.

Brok Harris (36), playing his 100th match for the union, helped the hosts to scrum dominance, while 35-year-old Deon Fourie was named man-of-the-match for his exceptional outing in the No 6 jersey where hard hits, running and precision and efficacy on the ground were hallmarks of his game.

Harris, who left the Stormers in 2014 to join Gwent Dragons before returning last year, notched up his 100th cap for his home union on Saturday.

Fourie, meanwhile, also started his senior professional career at Western Province back in 2006 as a hooker, before a move overseas saw him spend seven years in France between Lyon and Grenoble.

During that period, he evolved into a loose forward, and upon his return to Cape Town and in the absence of the injured Evan Roos, he is emerging as a player key to the Stormers cause.

"It's almost a similar position, except for the scrumming and the lineout, but I think these days the games are so fast and loose that your hooker should be your fourth lose forward," Fourie said on Tuesday, backing his ability to play hooker again should that be required.

"I was disappointed with my last performance against the Sharks in Durban (two weekends ago) where I got a bit hot under the collar (Fourie was yellow-carded), and I wanted to bring a positive performance to the team.

"My focus was just to bring back what I am good at, and, fortunately, that happened this weekend."

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani, who played with both Fourie and Harris during their first stints at WP, praised both veterans.

"It's nice to have Deon still playing and the experience he brings. He's played for a number of teams here and in France, and it's nice to have an extra person who can help keep the standards up at training. The guys enjoy having him around. He doesn't just talk, he also puts in the work," said Hlungwani.

"It's almost like red wine; these guys are just getting better with age.

"There are times when the coaches can't be on the field, but to have someone highly experienced like Brok and Deon is like having an extra coach on the field. They know how to keep the guys calm.

"We're really benefitting from having these two guys in our team currently."

Fourie said it was a "huge milestone" for Harris to earn 100 caps, and he said he would like to replicate that achievement (he needs 10 more caps), but that is not where his ambitions end.

It might seem unlikely at this late stage of his career, but if Fourie continues to deliver as he did against the Sharks on Saturday, then why shouldn't he back himself to enter the Springbok conversation again?

"The dream is always to wear that green and gold. It will always be a privilege and honour to represent your country, and that dream hasn't left. If it happens, it happens, and I will grab it with both hands if it comes," he said.

"There are a hell of a lot of good young players out there, so it's going to be tough."

The Stormers are next in action when they travel to Ellis Park to take on the Lions on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:00.