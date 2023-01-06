45m ago

Bulls mentor Jake White, flyhalf Chris Smith miss Dragons clash with cold

Jake White. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Gallo Images)
Bulls director of Jake White and flyhalf Chris Smith will miss the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with the Dragons in Newport, Wales, after being struck down by a cold.

Both members of the Bulls travelling party have remained at the team hotel while the rest of the entourage has gone to Rodney Parade, where the 21:35 Friday night URC encounter will take place.

It means Springbok flyhalf Johan Goosen will take Smith’s No 10 jersey, with scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde coming into the match 23.

White’s responsibilities will fall on his assistant coaches Nollis Marais (breakdown), Russell Winter (forwards), and Chris Rossouw (backs).

The Bulls are looking to recover from a three-match losing streak that started on their European Champions Cup travels at Exeter Chiefs last month.

Losses to the Stormers in Cape Town and the Sharks at Kings Park followed, which have been compounded by more onerous travel for the Pretoria outfit.

Full Bulls statement:

The Bulls have been forced into making one late change to the side that will duel the Dragons in round 12 of the 2022/23 United Rugby Championship. The Friday 06 January clash is set to take place at the Rodney Parade stadium, in the city of Newport, South of Wales.

Flyhalf, Chris Smith has come down with the common cold and will be replaced by Johan Goosen who now slots into the number 10 jersey, with Bernard van der Linde coming into the matchday 23 to fill the void at 22.

Smith will remain at the team hotel, to recuperate, joined by Bulls Director of Rugby, Jake White. White is recovering well but will not be travelling with the team. His matchday duties will be shared amongst the coaching staff.

 

