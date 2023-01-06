Bulls mentor Jake White, flyhalf Chris Smith miss Dragons clash with cold

Bulls director of Jake White and flyhalf Chris Smith will miss the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with the Dragons in Newport, Wales, after being struck down by a cold.

Both members of the Bulls travelling party have remained at the team hotel while the rest of the entourage has gone to Rodney Parade, where the 21:35 Friday night URC encounter will take place.

It means Springbok flyhalf Johan Goosen will take Smith’s No 10 jersey, with scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde coming into the match 23.

White’s responsibilities will fall on his assistant coaches Nollis Marais (breakdown), Russell Winter (forwards), and Chris Rossouw (backs).

The Bulls are looking to recover from a three-match losing streak that started on their European Champions Cup travels at Exeter Chiefs last month.

Losses to the Stormers in Cape Town and the Sharks at Kings Park followed, which have been compounded by more onerous travel for the Pretoria outfit.

Full Bulls statement:

