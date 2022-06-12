United Rugby Championship

Kickoff time for URC final confirmed as Stormers, Bulls set for epic clash

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Cape Town Stadium (Gallo)
Cape Town Stadium (Gallo)

It was probably only a pipedream for most South African rugby fans that two local franchises would contest the United Rugby Championship final, but that dream is now a reality.

The Bulls' incredible 27-26 away win over Leinster on Friday set it all up, but the Stormers left confirmation very late with their last-gasp 17-15 win over Ulster to ensure an all-Southern Hemisphere final.

Few will forget the last time the Bulls and the Stormers clashed in a major final in an international competition.

That was the 2010 Super Rugby final played in front of a capacity crowd at Orlando Stadium, with the Bulls running out 25-17 winners.

Saturday's URC clash takes place at Cape Town Stadium thanks to the fact that the Stormers finished second on the URC log during the league phase of the competition, with the Bulls in fourth. 

Kickoff time for the final is at 19:30. 

