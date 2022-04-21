Kitshoff lauds SA leading Stormers' mentality after overcoming off-field tempests

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff lavished praise upon his players and management for his team's ability to rise above adversity in the URC.

The fifth-placed Stormers top the SA Shield and look poised to seal a playoff place if they beat Glasgow in Cape Town on Friday night.

Kitshoff said it was important to protect the rich history of Western Province rugby, which came under threat due to maladministration.

Few would have pegged the Stormers to have surpassed Jake White's juggernaut and MVM money at this stage of the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) but here sit Steven Kitshoff's men atop the South African Shield (conference).

Low expectations weren't only due to the player drain they suffered - losing Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, and 2019 World Rugby Player-of-the-Year Pieter-Steph du Toit could easily cripple a squad - but their union's off-field troubles added to the downturn.

While the Western Province saga rages on unabatedly, the Stormers players, some of whom oscillate from WP's Currie Cup campaign to the URC, have shown the kind of fight that makes South African rugby teams thrive in adversity.

The Springboks are, of course, the archetype of a team quickly written off before winning a World Cup against a tide of low expectations.

Stormers captain Kitshoff gave resounding praise to his players for their spirited season, which could be crowned with an official playoff spot with victory over Glasgow on Friday night (18:30).

They are also in with a great shout for a home playoff position if they finish in the top four, where they are tied on points with fourth-placed Munster and just three away from Glasgow in third.

"This team [has done well] even with our backs against the wall a year ago when everyone was writing us off," said Kitshoff.

"A lot of credit needs to Dobbo (head coach John Dobson), the players' leadership in the squad and players who just stood up and said we are a proud union.

"We have a rich history, a lot of clubs and players coming out of schools here, and we had to defend that.

"Rugby-wise, we've always been a strong outfit, and this province has always been known for playing good rugby and competing at the top level. For us, it was just about manifesting that and carrying the Western Province and Stormers name high.

"The team has grown a lot and matured in the way we want to play. We've found our DNA, and the players have a great understanding of what the team is about.

"The mental aspect is that we have a strong bunch of guys, who are not going to give up that easily and will fight 'till the end."

Kitshoff, who was front row (literally and figuratively) at the Boks' heroics in Japan in 2019, of course, also said he was fortunate to be surrounded by good leaders in the team.

Shared leadership was one of Rassie Erasmus' successful team mantras, with Kolisi at the head, the bedrock of what made them upset the odds.

"I'm very fortunate that the guys here are strong leaders that run either attacking, kicking game or defence, lineout and scrummaging," Kitshoff said.

"For me, it's just about focusing on the discipline on the weekend and dealing with the ref on that side.

"I think [leadership has] grown me as a player. It does take a bit more focus in the week. There are a couple of things you need to think about and prep for, but the coaches still give me the ability to play my natural game and to play a good game of rugby on the weekend.

"Because of that strong leadership group, my attention doesn't go to a million things. I just focus on playing well and on the areas that need me.

"We always came out fighting when we had our backs against the wall, but it feels like we have a target on our back now, being the (SA) team in front."