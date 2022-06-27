Kitshoff linked to Ulster, could leave Stormers after 2023 Rugby World Cup

Irish giants Ulster are believed to be interested in the services of Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff.

According to Sunday's Rapport, Kitshoff is in advanced talks with the Belfast-based outfit, although he is unlikely to leave Cape Town before next year's Rugby World Cup.

The 30-year-old is contracted to the Stormers until 2024 but he could leave earlier.

A source told the Afrikaans publication: "Steven is still very happy in the Cape, and he is fully committed to the Stormers. Even though he has a contract with the Stormers until 2024, they won't stand in his way if he wants a new experience after the World Cup."

Losing Kitshoff would be a hammer blow for the Stormers as he led the team with aplomb in their victorious United Rugby Championship campaign.

The Springbok loosehead started his professional career at Western Province in 2011 but left in 2015 to play for Bordeaux in France.

The World Cup winner returned to the Stormers in 2017.



