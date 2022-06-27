United Rugby Championship

54m ago

add bookmark

Kitshoff linked to Ulster, could leave Stormers after 2023 Rugby World Cup

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff receives the URC trophy. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff receives the URC trophy. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Irish giants Ulster are believed to be interested in the services of Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff.

According to Sunday's Rapport, Kitshoff is in advanced talks with the Belfast-based outfit, although he is unlikely to leave Cape Town before next year's Rugby World Cup.

The 30-year-old is contracted to the Stormers until 2024 but he could leave earlier.

A source told the Afrikaans publication: "Steven is still very happy in the Cape, and he is fully committed to the Stormers. Even though he has a contract with the Stormers until 2024, they won't stand in his way if he wants a new experience after the World Cup."

READ | Stormers showing interest in Cheslin Kolbe, not Willie le Roux - report

Losing Kitshoff would be a hammer blow for the Stormers as he led the team with aplomb in their victorious United Rugby Championship campaign.

The Springbok loosehead started his professional career at Western Province in 2011 but left in 2015 to play for Bordeaux in France.

The World Cup winner returned to the Stormers in 2017.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersulsterunited rugby championshipsteven kitshoffherman mostertcape townrugby
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 11 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 17
Ulster
Ulster 15
Fri 10 Jun 22
Leinster
Leinster 26
Vodacom Bulls
Vodacom Bulls 27
Sat 04 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 28
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 17
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
18
13
67
Team Logo
2. Stormers
18
12
61
Team Logo
3. Ulster Rugby
18
12
59
Team Logo
4. Bulls
18
11
58
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo