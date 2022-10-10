Kitshoff looks set to leave Stormers for Ulster after 2023 RWC

Springbok and Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff is believed to be close to confirming a deal with Irish club Ulster.

According to Irish website, Independent.ie, Kitshoff has already "agreed terms" to join Ulster after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Kitshoff is contracted to the Stormers until 2024, but a source told Rapport newspaper that the URC champions will not stand in the 30-year-old's way if he wants to be relieved from is contract earlier.

Kitshoff captained the Stormers to the URC title last season. This would be his second overseas stint - he represented French outfit Bordeaux from 2015 to 2017 before returning to Cape Town.

Kitshoff's Bok team-mate, Duane Vermeulen, is currently a big-name signing at Ulster, while Ruan Pienaar and Marcell Coetzee made their marks at the Irish club in the past.