Kitshoff to join team-mate Malherbe in becoming most-capped players in Stormers history

Steven Kitshoff will draw level with his front row partner Frans Malherbe as the most-capped players in Stormers history when he runs out against ASM Clermont Auvergne in their Champions Cup opener on Saturday.

Malherbe has not made the trip to France as he's been allowed to rest following an arduous campaign with the Springboks.

Kitshoff, however, will run out for the Stormers at the Stade Marcel-Michelin which will see him join Malherbe on 124 Stormers caps - the most in the franchise's history.

Kitshoff made his Stormers debut when he was still a teenager in 2011 and has become one of the legends of Cape rugby.

He took over the captaincy in 2021 and led the Stormers to the URC title in last season's inaugural campaign.

Kitshoff told the Stormers' official website he was blessed to have played so many times for a team he grew up supporting.

"For me it is a massive honour just to be able to represent the Stormers over 120 times over my career. This team has meant so much to me and being able to play as many games as I have for the Stormers is just incredible," he said.

"When I made my debut back in 2011, to be honest I never really thought I would get this far. Through a lot of hard work and coaches that have backed me over the years, it has been a massive journey and I am just happy to still be able to play rugby, do my job and represent the Stormers as passionately and as well as I can."

Looking ahead to Saturday's match, Kitshoff said they wanted to show they belong in the Champions Cup.

"We are really looking forward to playing in the Champions Cup this weekend. As a team it was one of our big goals, to play in this tournament.

"We had a big season in the United Rugby Championship last season and for me to reach this milestone in what will hopefully be a statement game will be massive," he concluded.

The Stormers team will be named on Friday afternoon, with Saturday's match scheduled for 17:15 (SA time).



