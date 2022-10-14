Kitshoff-Ulster links: Dobson frustrated by constant overseas attempts to lure Stormers players

John Dobson said it was "pretty exhausting" to fend off almost daily overseas interest in his Stormers players.

Reports in Ireland suggest that Ulster are headhunting Stormers URC-winning captain Steven Kitshoff after the 2023 World Cup.

Rumours also surfaced that England coach Eddie Jones was zeroing in on prodigy Sacha Mngomezulu, who holds a British passport.

Stormers head coach John Dobson has admitted to feeling frustrated at the constant attempts from overseas clubs to poach his players.

This was after reports in Ireland said Ulster were chasing United Rugby Championship-winning Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff's signature.

Kitshoff's Stormers contract expires at the end of next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

But the Springbok loosehead is the second player in a matter of days to be linked with a move out of the country after rumours surfaced that England head coach Eddie Jones was hunting Baby Bok starlet Sacha Mngomezulu.

"I must say it's pretty exhausting that every day - and there was a question now about Sacha - or every week somebody from overseas wants to chat to a new player, whether they're in contact or without, in and out the [transfer] window," Dobson said.

"The mindset of some of the clubs that South Africans or Fijians or whoever are fair game just to have conversations with is frustrating.

"We don't start chatting to promising young players at English or Irish clubs. We try to look after our own and bring them through.

"It seems like we're on the back foot a lot of the time fending off [interest], especially if you do well.

"We saw the case with Warrick Gelant. We focus wholly on developing our players and I think all the South African teams are, we're not the only ones.

"But once we do that successfully, we have to deal with approaches from elsewhere. It's tiring, I'll be honest.

"We're proud of producing our own players and we're proud of this generation of young players."

On the reports themselves, Dobson said it was unclear whether his skipper was considering the move to Duane Vermeulen's club in Belfast.

But the coach said, should it be the case, Kitshoff had "enough credit in the bank" with the Stormers to leave with their full blessing.

"Kitsie is out of contract after the World Cup and he's more than earned his spurs and earned credits within this union to go if it's right for him and his family," said Dobson.

"If that's the case that he's going to Ulster, it will be with our blessing. He's respected his contract here and he's put in so much on and off the field.

"I'm going to chat to Kitsie after the game tomorrow night (Friday night) but I can't confirm whether he's going or not.

"But who knows with Kitsie, he could spend a couple of years in Ulster and be back with us."