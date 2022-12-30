Kolisi, Etzebeth return as Bok-laden Sharks face Bulls in New Year's Eve derby

The Sharks have gone for a Springbok-laden starting XV for their New Year's Eve derby against the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Sharks see out the 2022 against Jake White's Bulls in Durban following last week's 37-10 win over the Lions.

Neil Powell's side is enjoying a rich vein of form, having won their last four games across the URC and Champions Cup. Meanwhile, the Bulls came up short 37-27 against the Stormers in Cape Town last week.

The Sharks will go into Saturday's game with plenty of momentum and confidence, knowing they have the team and the ability to deliver performances that produce the results.

The Durban-franchise sees the return of some of the team's big names as they attempted to manage the workload of several Springboks over the festive season.

Changes from last week's side see Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi back to partner Thomas du Toit in an all-Springbok front row, while Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi return to start the game.

Kolisi will once again lead the side, while Henco Venter and Sikhumbuzo Notshe complete the back row.

Marnus Potgieter is in for the injured Werner Kok, this being the only change to last week's backline.

Play on Saturday is at 16:45.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Yaw Penxe

Bulls

TBA



