Kolisi leads Springbok-laden Sharks outfit against Scarlets

Herman Mostert
Siya Kolisi (Gallo)
Siya Kolisi (Gallo)
  • The Sharks have called up their returning Springboks for the URC clash against Scarlets in Wales.
  • Siya Kolisi captains a Sharks team featuring several World Cup winners.
  • The Boks return after national resting protocols.

Sharks Director of Rugby Neil Powell has selected a Springbok-laden outfit for Saturday's URC clash against Welsh side Scarlets in Llanelli. 

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will lead the Sharks, with an all-Bok front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Thomas du Toit called into action.

SA Rugby Player of the Year Eben Etzebeth also starts in the second row.

Jaden Hendrikse and Curwin Bosch are the halfbacks, while star Bok centre Lukhanyo Am partners Rohan Janse van Rensburg in midfield. World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi is also back at left wing.

The Springboks return to the fray after national resting protocols.

The Sharks are seventh on the URC standings with eight wins from 15 matches (41 points), while the Scarlets lie 14th with five wins from 15 matches (29 points).

Saturday's clash at Parc Y Scarlets kicks off at 19:00 (SA time).

Sharks team:

15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuurren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Gerbrandt Grobler, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Ben Tapuai, 23 Thaakir Abrahams


