United Rugby Championship

2h ago

add bookmark

Kolisi returns to Sharks starting XV for Lions clash, Du Toit retains captaincy

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi during a Sharks training session. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Siya Kolisi during a Sharks training session. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
  • Siya Kolisi is back in the Sharks starting XV for their URC clash against the Lions at Kings Park.
  • Prop Thomas du Toit retains the captaincy though, with Kolisi the vice-captain.
  • Reniel Hugo is also back at lock and Henco Venter at flank.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has made minor tweaks to his pack for Saturday's United Rugby Championship duel against the Lions in Durban.

After playing off the bench in last week's 51-3 win over the Dragons at Kings Park, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi returns to the starting team in place of James Venter.

Prop Thomas du Toit retains the captain's armband though, with Kolisi serving as vice-captain.

Lock Reniel Hugo also returns to the starting line-up, with Le Roux Roets shifting to the bench, while the final change to the pack sees Henco Venter coming in for Jeandre Labushagne at No 7.

With eight wins and 41 points from 14 matches, the Sharks are firmly entrenched in the top 8 on the standings, 11 ahead of the Lions who currently occupy 12th spot.

URC log

"Last week's win over the Dragons was a really good platform for us to build on and now it's about us building momentum," Everitt said.

The South African sides all have a game in hand over the top five sides on the log, so a win for the Sharks will give their campaign a major boost.

"The log is really important at the moment and a win this week will be big for us because the other two local franchises are also playing each other and we’re fighting in the SA Shield competition," Everitt added.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 16:05.

Sharks team:

15 Anthony Volmink, Werner Kok, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche 

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Jeandre Labuschagne, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Boeta Chamberlain


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharkslionunited rugby championshipsean everittsiya kolisiherman mostertthomas du toitdurbanrugby
Fixtures
Sat 09 Apr 22 14:00 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Bulls
DHL Stadium
Sat 09 Apr 22 16:05 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Lions
Hollywoodbets Kings Park
Sat 09 Apr 22 16:10 PM (SAST)
Cardiff Rugby
Scarlets
Cardiff Arms Park
View More
Results
Sat 02 Apr 22
Scarlets 35
Cardiff Rugby 20
Sat 02 Apr 22
Munster Rugby 19
Leinster Rugby 34
Sat 02 Apr 22
Stormers 29
Ospreys 13
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Leinster Rugby
15
12
60
2. Ulster Rugby
15
10
50
3. Glasgow Warriors
15
10
50
4. Munster Rugby
15
9
47
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo