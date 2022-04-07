Kolisi returns to Sharks starting XV for Lions clash, Du Toit retains captaincy

Siya Kolisi is back in the Sharks starting XV for their URC clash against the Lions at Kings Park.

has made minor tweaks to his pack for Saturday's United Rugby Championship duel against the Lions in Durban.

After playing off the bench in last week's 51-3 win over the Dragons at Kings Park, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi returns to the starting team in place of James Venter.

Prop Thomas du Toit retains the captain's armband though, with Kolisi serving as vice-captain.



Lock Reniel Hugo also returns to the starting line-up, with Le Roux Roets shifting to the bench, while the final change to the pack sees Henco Venter coming in for Jeandre Labushagne at No 7.

With eight wins and 41 points from 14 matches, the Sharks are firmly entrenched in the top 8 on the standings, 11 ahead of the Lions who currently occupy 12th spot.

URC log

"Last week's win over the Dragons was a really good platform for us to build on and now it's about us building momentum," Everitt said.

The South African sides all have a game in hand over the top five sides on the log, so a win for the Sharks will give their campaign a major boost.

"The log is really important at the moment and a win this week will be big for us because the other two local franchises are also playing each other and we’re fighting in the SA Shield competition," Everitt added.



Saturday's clash kicks off at 16:05.

Sharks team: 15 Anthony Volmink, Werner Kok, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Jeandre Labuschagne, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Boeta Chamberlain



