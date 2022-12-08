1h ago

add bookmark

Springbok skipper Kolisi named Sharks' European captain ahead of Champions Cup debut

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was named the Sharks' European campaign leader ahead of their Champions Cup opener against England's Harlequins in Durban, while Lukhanyo Am keeps the armband for the United Rugby Championship.

Director of rugby, Neil Powell, made the official announcement on Thursday immediately after naming a Bok-laden side with Eben Etzebeth returning and Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Jaden Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi all included. 

"We've announced Siya as our captain for the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) season," Powell said.

"So, it will only be for the Heineken Cup games, not for the URC games.

"It's mainly because we'll have the Boks available for all the EPCR games this season, so we thought it would be good to make Siya the captain for the whole [European] campaign."

Curwin Bosch, meanwhile, continues at flyhalf. 

With Etzebeth back in the starting line-up, Vincent Tshituka will revert back to flank, alongside Kolisi and Phepsi Buthelezi.

Powell has retained much of the same backline as last week, with the only change seeing Werner Kok replacing Marnus Potgieter on the wing.

Kick-off is at 15:00 on Saturday. 

Sharks team:

15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche 

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharkschampions cupsiya kolisidurbanrugby
Fixtures
Fri 23 Dec 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Sharks
Lions
Lions
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
Fri 23 Dec 22 17:15 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Stormers
Bulls
Bulls
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 23 Dec 22 19:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Edinburgh
Edinburgh
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 04 Dec 22
Lions
Lions 32
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 15
Sat 03 Dec 22
Leinster
Leinster 38
Ulster
Ulster 29
Sat 03 Dec 22
Bulls
Bulls 45
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 9
View More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo