Kriel on the wing as Bulls name strong team to tackle Ospreys

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has named a strong line-up for Friday's United Rugby Championship clash against Welsh side Ospreys in Swansea.

Utility back David Kriel is back in the fray at right wing, while Cornal Hendricks also partners Harold Vorster in midfield.

On the bench, backup flyhalf Juan Mostert comes into the squad, along with centre Stedman Gans. Springbok scrumhalf Embrose Papier also features on the bench and is likely to make an impact later in the game.

A strong bench of forwards will include the likes of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel and Arno Botha.

"There is a lot to play for in this match, so we expect a huge battle against a motivated Ospreys side that will be looking to claim the Welsh Shield with a win over us," White said.

"We expect the match to be a tough encounter, with Ospreys set to be, as always, competitive in the set pieces. We have seen what they are capable of, and they will no doubt want to get a good result in front of their home crowd."

The Bulls, who are sixth on the URC standings, will be eager for a win to keep their chances of a home quarter-final alive.

Friday's clash is scheduled for 21:10 (SA time).